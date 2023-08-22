DUNKIRK — State Sen. George Borrello and other lawmakers are urging the governor to step in and “save” Nourish NY from bureaucratic mismanagement, which they say has left funding in limbo and is creating a crisis for farmers and food banks.
Lawmakers, speaking during a press conference in Dunkirk on Tuesday, said administration of the program was working well until the state Department of Health was given purview over the Nourish NY funding and merged it with funding for the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program (HPNAP) program.
The connection of the two funding streams — for two very different programs, the lawmakers said — into one application portal caused mass confusion, even for organizations who have participated in Nourish NY since its inception.
“Establishing Nourish NY as a permanent state program was a true bipartisan achievement and a program that has been universally praised as a lifeline by food banks and New York farmers who participate in the program,” said Borrello, the Chautauqua County Republican who is the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Borrello worked closely with a Queens Democrat in the Assembly to highlight the need for getting fresh produce from New York state farms to food pantries — both in urban and rural communities — during the COVID-19 pandemic. Establishing such a program through Nourish NY — and establishing its permanent status in the state budget — is a signature achievement in Borrello’s tenure in the Senate.
“The bottom line is that this botched process by DOH has resulted in significant Nourish NY funding cuts to regional food banks and their food pantries and new hardships for the farmers who planned this year’s crop and livestock investments based on anticipated Nourish NY sales, which aren’t happening due to the funding obstacles,” Borrello said. “There is no reason for this. Nourish NY was fully funded in this year’s budget at $50 million.”
Among those losing funding is Chautauqua County Rural Ministry in Dunkirk. Board president Allan Steinberg and executive director Kathy Peterson noted that they have not received any of their anticipated Nourish NY funding. As a result, they have had to discontinue some of their weekend food programs and the organization’s future is uncertain.
“Just like food and hunger relief organizations across the state, Rural Ministry is struggling to meet increased need for food within our community as a result of food inflation, rising rents and other pressures,” Peterson said.
The loss of state funding for Nourish NY couldn’t come at a worse time, she added, urging the state to take steps to restore the flow of resources.
“When we lose state funding, people don’t eat,” she said. “I know that no one wants to see that happen, which is why immediate action is needed.”
Also in attendance at the press conference was Roberto Fred, owner of Fred Farms, which has participated in Nourish NY since the beginning. The farmer has lost the income he counted on due to the funding problems with the program.
Assemblyman Andy Goodell, R-Jamestown, said “bureaucratic inertia and inefficiency” can’t result in children going hungry across New York state, as well as farmers left without income for their crops.
“If these bureaucrats or their children were going hungry, these funds would have been released a long time ago,” he said. “We are urging Gov. (Kathy) Hochul to intervene and address this crisis by restoring full funding to our regional food banks and insisting that this funding be processed quickly and efficiently.”