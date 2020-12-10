ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello joined fellow Senate Republicans in calling on the governor to pause scheduled minimum wage increases on Long Island, Westchester and areas outside of New York City on Dec. 31.
Borrello and Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt of Tonawanda sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week saying that small and medium-sized businesses across New York state continue to face unprecedented challenges this year, and are struggling to keep their doors open while keeping employees on the payroll.
In order to keep employees and customers safe during the pandemic, businesses have also faced increased expenses for various equipment and can ill-afford a hike in minimum wages.
“New York State is facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Recession,” Borrello of Lakewood said. “Thousands of small businesses have closed and millions of New Yorkers have lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic. A minimum wage increase right now will only add more casualties to these lists and provide one more obstacle to our economic recovery.”
A member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business, Borrello is also a small business owner.
The minimum hourly wage will rise from $11.80 to $12.50 an hour on Dec. 31 everywhere outside of NYC, Long Island and Westchester County. Long Island and Westchester County will see the minimum wage rise $1 to $14 an hour.
New York City’s minimum wage already stands at $15 an hour. Employers in NYC with 11 or more workers have been required to pay a minimum of $15 an hour since Dec. 31, 2018. Employers in the city with 10 or fewer workers have been required to pay a minimum of $15 an hour since Dec. 31 of last year.
Long Island and Westchester are scheduled to go to $15 an hour at the end of 2021.
It’s unclear when the minimum wage will rise to $15 in Upstate. Starting in 2021, annual increases in Upstate will be determined by the commissioner of labor on or before Oct. 1, based on economic factors, including the Consumer Price Index.
The state’s tiered schedule for minimum wage increases was established by the Legislature in 2016, with the goal of eventually raising the wage to $15 an hour everywhere in the state. The rate was hiked to $15 sooner in the downstate area because of the higher cost of living.
There are different rates for fast-food and tipped workers.
According to the Senate Republicans, the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) found that 90% of small businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans have entirely spent down those funds and are ready to begin the loan forgiveness process.
The federal loan program was created to keep employees on the payroll, but even with this assistance and other programs, NFIB says 20% of small businesses believe they will shut down within six months.
About 19% believe they will close within a year, the GOP senators said.
They point out that the law allows for a temporary suspension of the increases based on a report and recommendation from the governor’s budget director. Postponing the increases until small and mid-sized businesses are on a sturdy financial footing post-pandemic will save jobs across the state, they argue.
“Our small businesses are hanging on by a thread and in order to help businesses stay open and keep all of their employees, we cannot add any additional financial hardship at this time,” Ortt said. “The governor has the power to temporarily pause minimum wage increases and we urge him to do so until the end of the pandemic.”