JAMESTOWN — State Sen. George Borrello penned a letter to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York asking that she launch an investigation into the June 7 firebombing of the CompassCare pregnancy center in Amherst.
The senator said the firebombing was the work of an “organized group of domestic terrorists that call themselves Jane’s Revenge.”
In making the request to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross, Borrello cited what he called the state’s seeming reluctance to aggressively investigate the crime in order to identify and prosecute the perpetrators. There have been no public condemnations of the crime from Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James or federal law enforcement officials, he said Friday.
He cited a “lack of urgency and progress in investigating the attack and making arrests, despite the fact that there is surveillance footage and a clear claim of responsibility by a known domestic terror group.”
Borrello said at last report the New York State Police have not been directed to take an active role in the investigation, “even though the alleged perpetrators have promised that they will escalate their violence against any pro-life pregnancy centers that do not permanently cease operations.”
The senator’s letter to Ross, appointed by President Joe Biden, was sent just prior to his participation in a press conference with Rep. Claudia Tenney, Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican candidate for over, and CompassCare CEO Jim Harden aimed at encouraging greater action on the part of the state and federal governments in the case.
Tenney was among 122 lawmakers who recently sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on the Department of Justice to investigate recent nationwide attacks on pro-life organizations as acts of domestic terrorism. Lawmakers cited 14 confirmed attacks against pregnancy centers and pro-life advocacy organizations since the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.
During the press conference, Borrello underscored the fact that the number one job of government is to protect its citizens, no matter what their political affiliation or beliefs.
The response of Democrats “shows how far to the left they have gone. In the end, there may be deaths and that blood will be on the hands of every Democrat at the state and federal levels for their inaction on this crisis.”