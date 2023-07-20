The area’s state senator has backed a plan to make the public use of cannabis a crime after complaints from constituents.
State Sen. George Borrello, a Chautauqua County Republican, announced the introduction of SB7604, which would prohibit public consumption or smoking of cannabis unless authorized by local governments.
New York moved to legalize cannabis sales and possession in 2021.
“Since the enactment of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in 2021, I’ve received many complaints from concerned constituents about the increase in public pot consumption,” said Borrello in a statement. “State residents, including children, are now regularly assailed with the pungent odor of marijuana on public sidewalks, in parking lots and other public spaces. Many New Yorkers don’t want to be exposed to either the effects of marijuana smoke or its smell and don’t want their children subjected to it.”
Under Senate Bill 7604, public marijuana use would be prohibited, although cities and towns would be able to enact ordinances regarding whether and where marijuana could be publicly consumed. This is a significant departure from current state law which authorizes public marijuana use anywhere tobacco smoking is permitted. The measure would also establish a $125 fine for violations of the law. Current violations of the public consumption provisions of the law are subject to a $25 fine.
The bill had not appeared in the state Senate’s online database of bills by deadline. Assemblyman Michael Novakhov, a Brooklyn Republican, submitted the initial bill in May. The bill was referred to the Assembly’s Economic Development committee and has been the subject of no other legislative action.
It is not clear if the bill will be successful. Republicans hold minority positions in both the Assembly and Senate, and Democratic majorities passed the bill and Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed it into law.
Sen. Borrello noted that equating tobacco smoking with marijuana use is a false comparison.
“There is a world of difference between tobacco consumption and marijuana use, which is why it is inappropriate to apply the same public usage rules. Marijuana has THC, a potent psychoactive drug that causes a ‘high’ and can result in cognitive and motor impairment, similar to alcohol. Individuals in this condition, on sidewalks or other public places, represent a potential hazard to themselves or others. That is why the same public consumption restrictions that apply to alcohol should apply to marijuana,” said Borrello.
A Times Herald review of the cannabis control websites for the 20 states to legalize recreational cannabis showed that only Connecticut, Maryland and New York appear to not ban public consumption. New York does not have a statewide public consumption ban on alcohol, however many municipalities have implemented local laws banning public consumption.
“There is no question that the exponential growth in public marijuana consumption since the passage of the MRTA has resulted in a significant quality of life problem in cities and communities across the state. It is our duty to address this issue and this proposal is an important first step,” Borrello said.