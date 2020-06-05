JAMESTOWN — Bringing the voices and perspectives of small business owners, farmers and other employers into the discussion on public policy is the goal of a new advisory panel that initiated by state Sen. George Borrello.
The “Advisory Business Cabinet,” which had its first meeting this week, is comprised of 12 business owners/operators from the four counties in the 57th Senate District.
“One of the things that motivated me to enter public service was the fact that the voices of small business owners like me were often left out of discussions at the state and local levels on issues of great consequence to our businesses and local economy,” the Republican senator from Chautauqua County said.
“We’ve seen what happens here in New York when job creators aren’t part of the conversation: policies that hurt small business are enacted and many opportunities to create helpful legislation and programs are missed,” he said.
The panel will meet monthly throughout the year to share their experiences running their businesses and farms, with particular attention paid to state policies or regulations that are helping or hampering their operations.
Members will provide their views on pending proposals and on ideas for reforms, tax relief and other measures that could spur investment, job creation and a more supportive business climate.
“Particularly at this unprecedented moment in time, with New York facing the challenge of reopening and rebuilding its economy after a prolonged shutdown, updates from these business owners on continuing obstacles or areas where more support is needed will help ensure my advocacy is focused in the right direction,” said Senator Borrello.
“We have a great, talented group of members who operate a range of different businesses in communities across the district. That diversity contributed to a very productive, lively first meeting, with lots of discussion and insights. I am excited about working with all of them in the months ahead and am tremendously grateful for their willingness to invest their time and energies in this effort,” said Senator Borrello.
Members of the panel include:
Joe Kent, Tall Pines ATV Park; Sarah Bradley, Cuba Cheese Shoppe; Lisa Clark-Smith, East Wind Landscape Nursery; Bryan and Bradley Adams, R&D Adams Farm, Darren Knapp, Knapp Farms; Richard Benedetto, Real Estate Advantage; Michael Calimeri, Artone Manufacturing; Tim Galbato, Brigiotta’s Farmland and Garden Center; Ben Webb, Webb’s Resort; Kurt Maytum, DFT Communications; and Gina Kron, Tim Hortons in Fredonia and Dunkirk.
ALSO THIS WEEK, Borrello joined other Republican lawmakers in urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to veto legislation that will allow for the electronic application of absentee ballots and remove the requirement that such applications be signed by the voter.
“The right to vote is the most fundamental right in our democracy,” the senator said. “Yet, this legislation (passed last week) would undermine trust in the integrity of our election process by expanding the potential for voter fraud.”
Borrello notes a signature has always been required of those requesting absentee ballots to verify the person requesting and returning the ballot are one in the same.
Without that verification, there will be virtually no way for boards of election to ensure the legitimacy of the ballot,” he said.