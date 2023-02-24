ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello called on Gov. Kathy Hochul restore up to $1 billion in Enhanced Federal Medicaid Percentage (eFMAP) funding for counties in her 2023-24 budget.

Borrello also called on the governor Friday to release $1.2 billion in eFMAP reconciliation payments due to counties since 2017.

