ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello called on Gov. Kathy Hochul restore up to $1 billion in Enhanced Federal Medicaid Percentage (eFMAP) funding for counties in her 2023-24 budget.
Borrello also called on the governor Friday to release $1.2 billion in eFMAP reconciliation payments due to counties since 2017.
In her 2023-24 executive budget proposal, Hochul proposed keeping federal eFMAP payments at the state level. The funding has been coming to counties and local governments that contribute to Medicaid. Borrello sent a letter to Hochul asking for the funds to be restored and seeking release of the back-due eFMAP reconciliation payments.
Eight of his Senate colleagues co-signed the letter, including Sen. Rob Ortt, Senate Minority leader. Earlier this month, officials from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties decried the governor’s budget plan regarding Medicaid reimbursements.
“County leaders from across my district and throughout the state have reached out to me about this misguided proposal,” Borrello said in a statement Friday. “As a former county official, Gov. Hochul knows that costs imposed on local governments by Albany eventually come out of New Yorkers’ pockets in the form of higher property taxes.”
The senator said saddling local taxpayers with up to $2 billion in additional costs at a time when New York state has an $8.7 billion budget surplus is “obscene and unconscionable, particularly when it was taxpayers’ spending that fueled the surplus. This is no way to thank New Yorkers for their faith in our economy.”
Borrello said, in his 57th Senate District alone, retaining eFMAP payments in Albany this year would cost Allegany County taxpayers $1.3 million, Cattaraugus County taxpayers $2.17 million, Chautauqua County taxpayers $4 million, Genesee County taxpayers $1.2 million and Wyoming County taxpayers $692,000.
He cited the New York State Association of Counties in noting that Congress intended eFMAP funds to go directly to local governments to help hold costs down. New York state has been passing through 80% of the payments due to counties. Albany is supposed to “reconcile” the payments to ensure counties receive all eFMAP aid they are due, but the state hasn’t done so since 2017, Borrello said.
Since 2003, the federal government, through acts of Congress, have enhanced the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage four times to provide fiscal assistance or incentives to states to expand health insurance coverage for their citizens. Borrello said each time an eFMAP has been implemented, Congress has required states to share the savings with their local governments that helped pay for part of the non-federal match.
Because counties in New York fund $7.6 billion of the state’s Medicaid program, the senator said, those funds have been shared with counties.
Prior to 2017, counties received these funds in two installments: the first, an advance of 80% of the federal savings estimated by the state for the coming year, the second, a payment for the remaining amount after actual costs were reconciled to determine how much of the funding withheld initially may still be owed.
Borrello said the state has been unwilling to complete any reconciliations since fiscal year 2016.
“Not only does the governor’s proposal to keep eFMAP in Albany hurt New York taxpayers, it also nullifies Congress’ intent that the eFMAP funds be shared with local governments that contribute to the Medicaid system,” he said. “County governments contributed to the Medicaid system in good faith, anticipating eFMAP funding would help reduce the cost to local taxpayers.”