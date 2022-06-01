ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello heralded passage of a measure he has championed that will expedite and encourage the deployment of high-speed broadband to unserved and underserved communities.
The legislation unanimously passed in the Senate would end the New York State Department of Transportation’s policy of requiring fiber optic companies undertaking new or expanded projects to resurvey any affected state-owned rights of way.
The bill, Senate Bill 8472B, represents a step that Borrello has sought since 2020, when meetings with broadband providers in his district alerted him to the excessive costs and project delays resulting from the resurveying requirement.
The legislation now goes to the Assembly.
“Despite officials at every level of government proclaiming the importance of expanding broadband access to rural areas and other unserved communities, New York state’s own misguided policies have stood squarely in the path towards greater access,” Borrello said.
In 2019, state leaders included in the budget what Borrello called a "draconian" fee on fiber-optic installers, which ended up causing several projects to be canceled or scaled back. After two years, that fee was repealed in this year’s budget.
“However, the survey requirement has been just as costly and harmful to the goal of bringing broadband to all New Yorkers," Borrello said.
With the cost of resurveying ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 per mile, depending on location, it has been a prohibitive expense for many fiber optic companies, particularly for smaller providers serving rural areas, the senator said. He noted it has also been responsible for project delays, which have frustrated residents and communities still lacking access.
“That is why the passage of this legislation is so significant,” Borrello said. “If enacted into law, this measure, combined with the repeal of the broadband fee, will re-energize long-stalled projects and encourage new buildouts at the scale that we need to finally close the ‘digital divide.'"
He urged the Assembly to pass the bill and Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign it so that "New York can finally make good on its promise to reach 100 percent connectivity.”
BACKING WHOLE AND 2% MILK
Borrello also joined several lawmakers in urging the return of whole and 2% milk options to New York state school cafeterias before the end of the legislative session. The bill is modeled after legislation that recently passed the Pennsylvania House.
While the federal prohibition against offering whole and 2% milk in schools was initially intended to lower rates of childhood obesity and type-2 diabetes diagnoses, childhood obesity rates and type-2 diabetes diagnoses among children have instead climbed since the removal of these milk options from cafeterias.
In recent years, Borrello and his colleagues note, experts have challenged the belief that whole and 2% milk is less healthy than skim or 1% milk.
"New findings are emerging that suggest children who consume whole and 2% milk have lower risk for heart disease and type 2 diabetes, lower blood pressure, an increased satiety without weight gain and better sleep, compared to their peers who do not," a press release stated.
The removal of whole and 2% milk from schools has also been detrimental to farmers, who have long depended on revenue from milk sales to schools for their farms to remain viable as businesses. By passing this legislation, supportive lawmakers hope it benefits farmers while providing students more dairy options.