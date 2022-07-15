JAMESTOWN — State Sen. George Borrello says the governor and state attorney general should “accept the will of the people” and drop their appeal of a New York State Supreme Court decision striking down the administration’s attempt to use the state agency rulemaking process to establish isolation and quarantine procedures.
“Gov. (Kathy) Hochul and Attorney General (Letitia) James are doing a disservice to New Yorkers in appealing Judge Ronald Ploetz’s ruling declaring Rule 2.13 unconstitutional and ‘null and void,’” the senator said. “What they are fighting to defend goes beyond the scope of this disturbing, authoritarian-style regulation; they are fighting to establish the rulemaking process as a backdoor channel for creating mandates and measures that rightly belong in the legislative realm.”
Borrello said “defending and affirming” the constitutional separation of powers was always the core of the lawsuit. The pandemic and the emergency authority it gave the executive branch has proven to be a powerful political tool the governor is reluctant to relinquish.
“However, checks and balances must be restored so that horrific rules like 2.13 cannot slide under the radar,” he said.
The regulation at issue is 10 NYCRR 2.13, which establishes isolation and quarantine procedures for those who are suspected of having a communicable disease. The proposed regulation was adopted as an emergency regulation on Feb. 22 and has been renewed at 90-day intervals through July 20. It has also been published in the New York State Register for permanent adoption through the rulemaking process.
The proposed rule would allow the health department to coordinate with a local health authority to mandate isolation and quarantine for individuals exposed to communicable diseases, even in locations beyond their own homes. The provisions closely resemble the provisions in the controversial Assembly Bill 416, which was proposed prior to the pandemic and never received the legislative support required to move forward.
In his ruling, Ploetz, a Cattaraugus County judge, cited the fact that there is already established Public Health Law 2120 governing isolation and quarantine, which balances individual rights and the need for public safety.
The judge noted that in Rule 2.13 there is “no such due process protections. ... The Commissioner has unfettered discretion to issue a quarantine or isolation for anyone, even if there is no evidence that person is infected or a carrier of the disease.”
The ruling noted that involuntary detention “is a severe deprivation of individual liberty, far more egregious than other health safety measures. … Rule 2.13 merely gives ‘lip service’ to Constitutional due process.”
Borrello called on the governor and the attorney general to “accept the will of the people and their constitutional freedoms by abandoning this appeal. There is no ambiguity in this ruling and pushing it further through the courts will simply waste taxpayer resources and direct attention away from pressing problems like our crime crisis and soaring inflation.”