ALBANY — Sen. George Borrello and fellow Republicans in the State Senate called on the Legislature and Cuomo administration to "fix multiple issues that continue to plague New York’s broken unemployment system," as well as enact measures to provide relief to New Yorkers who continue to struggle as a result of the pandemic.
Borrello said, more than a year after thousands were put out of work due to the pandemic and COVID-related restrictions, there continues to be a multitude of technical issues with the state unemployment system.
In addition, several proposals to provide additional relief for struggling New Yorkers who often couldn’t access their benefits for months at a time have been stymied or ignored.
Specifically, Senate Republicans are calling for a thorough forensic audit of the state’s IT systems to identify failures and weaknesses, and to strengthen the digital infrastructure to avoid future catastrophic failures in the future.
They also want an assessment of potential fraud and efforts to recoup it, particularly as the state’s unemployment insurance fund is facing a $10 billion deficit.
“We cannot effectively reform this broken system unless we first have full transparency surrounding its operations and problems, particularly the magnitude of fraud losses," Borrello, of Sunset Bay in Chautauqua County, said Tuesday.
He said the Department of Labor’s "persistent refusal to answer questions about how much money was stolen from taxpayers is troubling and yet another instance of this administration’s lack of openness on critical data that should be public record."
Borrello noted that California and many other states have reported on their losses due to fraudulent claims and New York State should do the same.
He said the "secrecy is an affront to our small businesses who are being hit with exorbitant rate increases to replenish the system and to all New Yorkers who deserve accountability on this issue."
In addition, Senate Republicans are calling for action on measures to provide immediate, financial relief to struggling New Yorkers:
• A state tax break of up to $10,200 on unemployment benefits collected during the pandemic last year, which would be in line with recently enacted federal exemption.
• A one-time forgiveness for unemployment overpayments, which the state Department of Labor is currently trying to claw back from struggling New Yorkers.
In the last COVID stimulus package, the federal government waived federal tax on up to $10,200 of 2020 unemployment benefits for households earning up to $150,000. Although states were afforded the same option to exclude unemployment benefits from taxable income, New York has so far declined, and is one of only 11 states to not take advantage of the tax break as the May 17 filing date fast approaches.
To add to the uncertainty, many New Yorkers who collected unemployment are concerned with the Department of Labor's effort of "clawing back thousands of dollars in 'overpayments,'" the GOP senators state.