ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello and members of the Senate Republican Conference unveiled a package of legislation Tuesday they hope will “Reset New York’s Restaurant and Hospitality Industry.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the state's economy — in particular, restaurants and hospitality businesses have been hit hard.
The Republican senators said thousands of New Yorkers work in this industry, including many hourly and tipped wage employees. State coffers have also suffered, as the hospitality industry is the No. 1 source of sales tax revenue in New York City, and No. 2 in the state.
“Unfortunately, our governor does not seem to understand how important these restaurants, hotels, and their employees are to making our economy function," Borrello, sponsor of the bill, said in a press release. "Using his executive authority, (Gov. Andrew Cuomo) has put extremely damaging and burdensome restrictions on the industry without outlining any plan for how government will help reverse the damage it created."
Borrello, of Lakewood, added that Senate Democrats have been a "voiceless non-entity in this situation, devoid of any plan of their own or proactive initiative to help."
The cornerstone of the package of legislation includes a comprehensive bill to provide relief to business owners and employers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some features of the bill:
• It includes an exemption for small businesses from being penalized with higher unemployment insurance rates due to layoffs resulting from COVID-related, government-mandated closures. The exemption would extend for a period of one year from when they are permitted to return to full capacity.
• The measure would prohibit internet-based food delivery services from charging higher fees than they charged on or before March 1, 2020.
• Small businesses would get additional time to pay monthly sales and payroll taxes, as well as business and property taxes.
• The bill would also offer interest-free loans or lines of credit to small businesses, provide a one-year extension for renewal of liquor licenses and give businesses a 90-day grace period to pay any fees or penalties due to state and local agencies.
The Senate GOP Conference added pieces of legislation as well:
• They propose direct SLA-inflicted fines into a business relief fund to help small businesses get back on their feet.
• A credit on liquor license renewals would be given for the amount of time bars and restaurants were forced to be shut down due to the pandemic.
• A limited exemption would be given for the sale of food and drink at restaurants and taverns from state sales and compensating use taxes, while granting municipalities the option to grant such limited exemption.
• A tax check off box would direct funds into a business relief fund.
• An employee retention tax credit would be modeled after the Federal Employee Retention Credit to help employers keep workers on payroll.