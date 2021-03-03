ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello and Republican leaders in Albany say a bill by Democrats to remove the governor’s pandemic emergency powers is anything of the kind.
Under the bill, Gov. Andrew Cuomo would still have the power to keep alive his existing COVID-19 rules or amend them — but he’ll no longer be allowed to make decisions without any input from the Legislature. He’ll have to notify legislative committees and local governments and respond to their questions in certain circumstances.
Borrello, of Sunset Bay in Chautauqua County, and his GOP colleagues call it a “backroom deal” that essentially does nothing to strip away Cuomo’s executive actions that have limited commerce and movement in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Even with investigations underway of Cuomo over nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual harassment, Democrats in Albany couldn’t repeal Cuomo’s emergency powers, Borrello said Wednesday.
“Instead ... they have essentially chosen to extend his executive authority, virtually indefinitely, until he deems it no longer necessary,” he said in a press statement. “This is a shameful continuation of the dereliction of duty on the part of the Legislature.”
Borrello said nothing “more vividly underscores the complicity of legislative leaders in this brazen backroom deal” than the fact that they allowed Cuomo to announce the terms of their legislation.
The deal reached Tuesday, which was characterized by some as the end of Cuomo’s emergency powers, “really doesn’t do anything,” Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay of Pulaski said Wednesday.
“Now that we’ve seen the details of what Democrats proposed, we can more fully appreciate it for the failure it is,” Barclay said. “Make no mistake: This is not what ‘repeal’ looks like. This is not what ending emergency powers looks like.”
A year ago Wednesday, Cuomo signed the bill that expanded his authorities, Barclay said.
“In the past 12 months we’ve seen lockdowns, business closures, jobs lost, schools in chaos, a nursing home cover-up and now criminal investigations and sexual harassment allegations. Somehow, Democrats still can’t seem to bring themselves to govern independently of Andrew Cuomo,” he said.
Barclay and state Sen. Rob Ortt of Tonawanda, GOP leader in the Senate, said that instead of immediately revoking the governor’s emergency powers, the bill would remove the current expiration date of the governor’s emergency powers, currently set to expire on April 30. Instead, that expiration date is now gone, they insist.
The bill would also allow the governor to extend or modify the nearly 100 executive orders he has instituted since the start of the pandemic, “as long as certain Democrats are allowed to review and comment.”
The GOP leaders said the proposal allows Cuomo to do so with “little more than a courtesy call to the Legislature because those comments will be accepted even after an order takes effect.”
Republicans in the Assembly and Senate have advanced legislation several times to fully repeal the governor’s emergency authority and restore the Legislature as co-equal in making decisions regarding the pandemic.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, sent out a statement Wednesday refuting Republicans’ complaints.
Heastie said the legislation would immediately repeal the governor’s expanded emergency powers and he cannot issue any new directives going forward, while the governor must justify to the Legislature the extension or modification of any existing directives every 30 days.
“The Legislature can, by a simple majority vote, repeal any executive order at any time,” Heastie said, while the bill allows the Legislature to undo the state of emergency.
Heastie said Legislature Democrats did not negotiate the bill with Cuomo.