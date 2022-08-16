Chautauqua Institution

Hundreds of people attend a concert at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater. Two Western New York lawmakers want to increase the policing powers of the institution's security personnel.

State Sen. George Borrello and and a Chautauqua County are calling for the governor to convene a special session to pass legislation that would strengthen security at Chautauqua Institution by granting "peace officer" status to its public safety personnel. 

Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell, R-Jamestown, sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday outlining the need for the legislation and requesting a return to session to pass the bill.

