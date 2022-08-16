State Sen. George Borrello and and a Chautauqua County are calling for the governor to convene a special session to pass legislation that would strengthen security at Chautauqua Institution by granting "peace officer" status to its public safety personnel.
Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell, R-Jamestown, sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday outlining the need for the legislation and requesting a return to session to pass the bill.
Their advocacy comes in the wake of last week’s knife attack on author Salman Rushdie at the celebrated educational and cultural venue. With organization leadership and state and local officials reviewing security protocols and proposals for enhancements, there is a renewed focus on the need to enact the measure, Borrello said in a press statement.
“The brutal and unprovoked attack on Mr. Rushdie has been a devastating reminder that violence and evil have no boundaries," the senator said. "Even the most idyllic and peaceful places are not immune from the harm that can be inflicted by a very determined and dangerous individual.
"While Chautauqua Institution remains a place where people can and should feel safe, this incident underscores the importance of providing the venue with an added layer of protection," he said.
Along with noted authors and journalists, Chautauqua Institution also hosts lectures by prominent political and government figures and former diplomats. Chautauqua's population itself swells to the size of a small city during its summer season.
A member of the state police was present for Rushdie's lecture — and he made the arrest on the alleged assailant — but a part of the news narrative after the attack was on the level of security for the event.
Rushdie was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at Chautauqua. The Associated Press reported he suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, according to his agent. Rushdie is likely to lose the eye.
His alleged assailant, Hadi Matar, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault.
Matar, 24, was born in the U.S. to parents who emigrated from Yaroun in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border, according to the village’s mayor.
Rushdie, 75, has faced death threats for more than 30 years over his novel “The Satanic Verses," whose depiction of the Prophet Muhammad was seen by some Muslims as blasphemous.
In 1989, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, or Islamic edict, demanding the author's death, and while Iran has not focused on Rushdie in recent years, the decree still stands, AP reported.
Also, a semiofficial Iranian foundation had posted a bounty of over $3 million for the killing of the author.
In her remarks at Chautauqua Institution on Sunday, Hochul indicated she would sign this legislation if it comes to her desk. Borrello said recalling the legislature and working for passage of our bill is the first step towards making that happen.
Senate bill 421/Assembly bill 5038 would designate the public safety personnel at Chautauqua Institution as “peace officers,” a status that confers many of the same powers as police officers. This would enable the Chautauqua safety personnel to make arrests, use physical force if necessary, and issue appearance tickets and traffic tickets.
Currently, the Chautauqua safety personnel must call for assistance from the county sheriff’s office or the New York State Police to make these arrests, which Borrello said is an inefficient and cumbersome process.
“As trained and licensed security officers, Chautauqua Institution’s public safety personnel already carry weapons and have done so for decades,” Borrello said. “This designation would give them the necessary means to respond to immediate threats and emergencies with full authority."
Goodell noted that such legislation previously passed the State Legislature, only to be vetoed by former governor Andrew Cuomo.
"Unfortunately, the recent attack at Chautauqua Institution highlighted the need and justification for this legislation," Goodell said. "I appreciate the fact that Gov. Hochul expressed her condolences over this attack. Now we need her support to help address this issue in a thoughtful and meaningful manner by supporting this legislation."