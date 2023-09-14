OLEAN — More workforce development and a hard look at regulations are needed in the state, local manufacturers told elected officials during tours on Thursday.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and state Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, toured Cutco on East State Street on Thursday morning, inspecting the operation and hearing from management.
Later in the day, Borrello toured Mazza Mechanical Services on North Seventh Street. Borrello is set to tour the Cummins plant in Lakewood and Nestle Purina in Dunkirk on Friday with state Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown.
“It’s important we bring attention to these places,” Borrello said, adding the tours served to get feedback from manufacturers on what they need from the state to succeed. Joining him for the tours was Todd Tranum, executive director of the Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier.
After touring Cutco in the morning, Borrello said he was proud of the work at the firm, as well as the cooperative efforts between area businesses to support each other.
He noted a push toward automation at Cutco, including “‘cobots’ are just aiding the workers” with repetitive tasks that could lead to fatigue.
Mazza President Daniel DeRose, showing a computer-controlled metal cutting machine making individual parts from a roll of metal, said such equipment has helped productivity.
“This would have taken a guy half a day to lay out and do,” he said.
Mazza currently employs around 150 workers, officials said, with about 25 at the shop and offices, and the remainder out on installation or other jobs. Many of the workers are younger, said Ledgie DeRose, vice president of Mazza, and the company has been offering internships to students in order to get them interested in working in trades.
“We had so many we had to turn kids away this summer,” said DeRose. He also noted that more than 20 of the firm’s employees are graduates of Alfred State College, and the company has worked with the college to foster workforce development.
Borrello noted efforts, including by MAST, have moved the discussion with youth earlier in the course of their education to good effect.
“We can’t be having this discussion with our high schoolers — by then, it’s too late,” Borrello said, with many students making up their minds on whether or not to pursue a career in trades by junior high school.
Daniel DeRose said that while company is doing well with retention and new employees, “it is one of the biggest problems among our peers.”
By improving the readiness of the workforce and getting more people interested in trades, “that offsets a lot of the other challenges we face in the state,” Borrello said, including higher taxes than most states and stricter requirements for many facets of business.
Borrello noted he has heard complaints from manufacturers about the legalization of cannabis, which under current law is difficult to enforce to ensure worker safety due to the way the state’s law is written.
Scott Puller, Mazza’s director of human resources and environmental safety, told Borrello that many of the company’s workers operate under federal Department of Transportation rules and are subject to drug tests, but those tests do not tell if an employee is positive during work hours or in their personal time where it would not affect safety on the job.
DeRose noted issues with high demand for green energy and a push away from fossil fuels.
“That’s not necessarily bad for us,” he said, noting Mazza will find work in retrofitting and new builds, but the transition poses hurdles for customers and his company, such as higher prices for electric vehicles that are often not even available due to high demand.
Borrello, who has been critical of green energy projects including wind turbines on Lake Erie, said “the inmates are running the asylum on energy policy,” and there must be changes made to current goals.
“I’m not saying we have to rely on only fossil fuels, but there needs to be a bridge,” Borrello said, including a portfolio of natural gas, hydrogen, nuclear and hydroelectric generation to offset decreased burning of coal, oil and natural gas for energy.