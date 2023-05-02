State lawmakers representing Cattaraugus and Allegany counties agreed Tuesday that the $229 billion state budget they were in the process of voting on is terrible.
“This budget is bad for our state,” said state Sen. George Borrello, a Chautauqua County Republican. “It’s a record $229 billion, more than $727 million a day. He is expected to vote against the budget bills.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, and Borrello complained about the amount of policy that Gov. Kathy Hochul included in her budget proposals.
Not only was the budget more than a month late, but after announcing an agreement last Thursday night, Hochul waited until Monday to issue a certificate of necessity to override the three-day period state lawmakers and the public would have had to review the budget before voting, Giglio said Tuesday.
“We’re debating the ‘Big Ugly’ now,” Giglio said at about 4 p.m. “It’s where they throw all the policy into one bill.” Three more bills are expected to be voted tonight (Tuesday), still leaving several bills to pass today, he said.
Giglio said he was happy with the $34 billion in education and how it was distributed to Cattaraugus County schools.
“They are getting to the level of foundation aid they should have gotten years ago,” Giglio said of the school aid. “It’s not all bad; there’s always a little bit of good.”
The 12 Cattaraugus County school districts will receive more than $250 million in state education aid in the 2023-24 state budget.
That’s up $27 million over the 2022-23 state budget, including $21 million more in foundation aid.
County school districts all received increases in state aid, ranging from 16.2% for the Olean City School District to 4.9% for Ellicottville Central School District.
The districts, their 2023-24 aid and amount of increase follow:
• Allegany-Limestone — $20.9 million, 13.6%
• Cattaraugus-Little Valley — $22.2 million, 9.9%
• Ellicottville — $4.6 million, 4.9%
• Franklinville — $16.5 million, 5%
• Gowanda — $24.3 million, 15.1%
• Hinsdale — $8.6 million, 5.3%
• Olean — $35.9 million, 16.2%
• Portville — $18.4 million, 15%
• Randolph — $15.4 million, 8.6%
• Salamanca — $28.5 million, 11.6%
• Yorkshire — $49.6, 13.3%
• West Valley — $5.3 million, 7.1%.
Giglio had hoped that the month-long budget delay which centered on bail reform and Hochul’s housing initiative, would produce some changes in the no cash bail issue.
“There’s nothing there,” he said. They didn’t change anything. There’s nothing about dangerousness here. The only thing they did was remove ‘least restrictive’ wording to give judges a little more discretion in whether to set bail.”
Instead of just getting an appearance ticket when arrested, a defendant may have to go before a judge who will release them pending trial, Giglio said. There is a problem with people not showing up in court, requiring a warrant. The list of crimes requiring bail has not grown, he said.
Locally, Giglio said police and merchants complain that “low-level repeat offenders, career criminals, are wreaking havok in our communities.”
He added: “I knew it (bail reform) was going to be disappointing. It’s window dressing. Nothing has changed in discovery. The safety of our communities is at stake.”
Back to the budget in general, Giglio said, “It’s a terrible budget. I don’t expect I’ll vote for it. It ignores the rules and the constitution. On the process and lack of transparency I don’t think so. Everything is political.”
Giglio, who is a member of the Assembly Rules Committee that brings each budget bill to the floor, said lawmakers would be in Albany voting at least until late Wednesday morning.
Texting from the Senate floor during debate on Tuesday, Borrello said, “Despite the governor’s claim about changing the bail reform laws, thee is nothing significant in this budget bill. It’s a bait and switch when it comes to dangerousness and discretion for judges.”
Borrello agreed with Giglio that the budget was good for schools in his district.
The Chautauqua County senator continued to argue against putting policy in the budget. “That’s not the purpose of the state budget. If we had a clean budget, focused solely on the finances of the state, then I may be able to support certain (budget) parts. But that’s just not the reality.”
Borrello said he was working with senators from both sides of the aisle on proposed legislation “that would remove policy from future budgets.”