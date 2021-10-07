CUBA — State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joe Giglio listened to the concerns of about 50 people who attended Wednesday night’s town hall meeting at the Palmer Opera House.
Those concerns ran the gamut from what was termed as the assault on personal freedoms to concerns about solar panel projects — but there were no questions asked about the town’s economic status with the impending loss of Cuba’s Great Lakes Cheese Co. factory. Both Town Supervisor Lee James and the village’s mayor, Michele Miller, were in attendance.
Joshua and Bridget Dunn expressed their concern over mandates that limit personal freedoms as preserved in the U.S. Constitution and the legitimacy of those mandates.
Borrello said that the pandemic has served as an opportunity to advance dictatorial policies.
“In March 2020 legislation was passed giving too much power to the executive branch,” he said. “After that, legislators stopped showing up. We lost transparency. Forty-two times we voted on legislation to revoke the governor’s emergency powers but it never passed.”
Others at the meeting suggested that the state and federal government are leaning too much toward the principals of Marxism and socialism.
Borrello told them that it is up to them to hold their legislators and representatives accountable for their actions.
Commenting on the value of town hall meetings, Giglio said, “We get our best ideas when we do things like this.”
There was a brief discussion about critical race theory and its impact on area schools.
According to Harvard University’s The Bridge, “Critical race theories combine progressive political struggles for racial justice with critiques of the conventional legal and scholarly norms which are themselves viewed as part of the illegitimate hierarchies that need to be changed. Scholars, most of whom are themselves persons of color, challenge the ways that race, and racial power are constructed by law and culture.”
A key focus of critical race theorists is what they see as a “regime of white supremacy and privilege maintained despite the rule of law and the constitutional guarantee of equal protection of the laws agreeing with critical theorists and many feminists that law itself is not a neutral tool but instead part of the problem.”
Borrello, speaking of teaching CRT in schools, prefaced his comment with the poor showing American students have in science and math on the world stage.
“If we’re teaching the critical race theory than we’re not spending time teaching our students the skills they need to have to be prepared for the future,” he said.
Concern was also expressed about the use of farmland for solar panels and the reclamation of those fields following the life of the panels.
Borrello, noting that farming is New York’s top industry, said he is against using valuable farmland to advance unreliable technologies.
Borrello has called for a moratorium on wind turbines in freshwater lakes and he opposes taking the decision for wind and solar projects out of the jurisdiction of local governments.