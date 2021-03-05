ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio derided legislation passed Friday that was meant to claw back broad executive powers from the governor during the pandemic as a "fraud" and an "illusion."
State senators approved legislation, 43-20, that curtails Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ability to issue new binding orders to deal with the coronavirus — the power he used to make law about business and school closings, crowd sizes and wearing face masks. Every GOP senator voted against the bill.
The Assembly, also controlled by Democrats, passed the legislation later in the day.
Executive orders already in place remain in force, although they could expire automatically over the next 30 days unless additional action is taken.
According to the legislation, Cuomo retains the power to change current orders, but he must give lawmakers or local officials five days’ notice before doing so. During those five days, lawmakers and local officials may comment on the governor's proposed changes.
Republican lawmakers like Borrello of Chautauqua County and Giglio of Gowanda wanted more — they wanted much if not all of the orders Cuomo made while wielding extraordinary powers during the pandemic to be repealed.
The governor's myriad political, personal — and possibly, legal — problems stemming from the nursing home deaths scandal and multiple sexual harassment allegations, Republicans believed, made him more vulnerable to losing broad executive power regarding the pandemic.
“Today, we received confirmation that where the governor’s deceit, bullying and alleged abuse are concerned, there is literally no bridge too far for the Legislature’s Democratic leaders," Borrello said. "Despite scandal after scandal, calls from legislators on both sides of the aisle for the governor’s impeachment or resignation, embarrassing national headlines for our state, and, worst of all, his role in contributing to the deaths of elderly nursing home residents, Democratic leadership has put politics ahead of the people they were elected to serve."
Giglio said the "watered-down bill is nothing more than an illusion. It is business as usual in Albany."
Giglio said the governor himself admitted earlier this week that he has been a part of the negotiations leading to the legislation — meaning he had input in retaining his own power.
"The emergency powers, which began last March, also had an end date of April 30, 2021," Giglio said. "This legislation removes that date, which essentially extends them with no end date whatsoever."
Democrats countered GOP complaints by noting lawmakers will have input on any subsequent moves the governor wants to make regarding the pandemic — and they still have the power to fully rescind any executive order issued as part of the powers granted to him last year.
“It is clear that emergency executive authority to issue new directives is no longer needed or deserved,” Sen. John Mannion, D-Geddes, said in a statement. “There will no longer be unilateral actions without legislative oversight.”
Friday's legislation came as Cuomo faces the most serious political and personal downturn of his career.
He faces accusations on two fronts: that his administration withheld information about coronavirus-related nursing home deaths — and possibly increased deaths with the March 25 order that nursing facilities must take in COVID-19 patients — as well as claims of sexual harassment and unwanted behavior from three women.
New York Republicans and even some rank-and-file Democrats have called on Cuomo to resign or be impeached, but top Democrats, while urging independent investigations of Cuomo and his administration, have stopped short of calling for his ouster.
“Nothing has changed," Giglio said. "We should assert ourselves and draft a real roadmap back to normalcy. This fraudulent bill continues more of the same disastrous path that has left much of New York state in ruin."
Borrello said, “A year ago, when I voted against the sweeping, unilateral authority granted to this governor, I stated that any legislature willing to cede this much power to the executive will be reluctant to take it away. Today’s shameful action proves that to be true.”