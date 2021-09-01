Borrello, Giglio get an earful at Olean town hall meeting

OLEAN — State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio hosted a town hall meeting in the John J. Ash Community Center Tuesday where a group of about 45 area residents raised concerns over issues including COVID-19 vaccinations, recreational marijuana, redistricting and bail reform.
In his presentation before taking questions, Borrello, R-Sunset Bay in Chautauqua County, spoke of small business being the backbone of the state and which gets more harm than good from Albany.
Borrello said New York “is a much more dangerous state than two years ago due to bail reform” and that the legalization of recreational marijuana “was horribly done” by Albany Democrats.
Giglio, R-Gowanda, said, “We come from a district where actions speak louder than words.” Giglio joined Borrello in attacking former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who he said “embelished things to make himself look better” with both COVID-19 and bail reform.
The first question came from a woman concerned with redistricting. What will be the outcome? she asked.
Borrello said he is most concerned about the 23rd Congressional District running along the Pennsylvania border to the lower Finger Lakes Region. “There’s a great temptation to split this district up,” he said.
Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, is not running for reelection, which further jeopardizes the district.
Borrello has said previously he might be interested in running for Congress in 2022 if the Southern Tier district remained essentially intact.
The senator encouraged those attending to contact the Independent Redistricting Commission to express their concerns over the congressional district as well.
Another woman asked about the state government taking powers from local governments — particularly for green energy projects like wind and solar.
Borrello said the creation of the Siting Commission on Renewable Energy was created to sidestep the process of siting large wind and solar projects like the Alle-Catt Wind Farm stretching over five towns in three counties, including Cattaraugus. It allows developers to claim local laws are too restrictive on green energy and bypass them.
Asked by the Times Herald whether he planned to bring up the local government issue with Gov. Kathy Hochul, Borrello said he had planned to address the issue when the Western New York delegation met with the new governor on Wednesday — until the special session to extend the state’s eviction moratorium as the COVID-19 delta variant races across New York. That meeting between Hochul and the WNY delegation has been postponed, but Borrello plans to bring it up with Hochul, a former Hamburg town councilman and Erie County clerk before being elected to Congress.
“It is just for show,” Borrello said of New York’s green energy agenda that was driven by Cuomo before he stepped down from his post last week.
From there, the town hall drifted to the topic of vaccines and mask mandates. There were three people in the room of about 50 people wearing masks. A sign on the door stating: “Face masks are required unless you are fully vaccinated.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas of high COVID-19 transmission, which covers Cattaraugus County and more than 50 other counties statewide.
A man from Cuba declared his opposition to mask mandates when local school classes resume next week, as well as a requirement that teachers be vaccinated.
A woman from Bolivar who is a healthcare worker said she stands to lose her job over the state requirement that healthcare workers be fully vaccinated. “How do we as Americans fight back?” she asked. More healthcare workers will walk away from their jobs rather than be vaccinated, she said.
Borrello said there is already a shortage of healthcare workers and questioned why the state is going to force people to take the vaccine when about 70% of people statewide have got at least one dose of vaccine.
Borrello said Cuomo and others used the pandemic “as a chance for people to cram things down our throats.”
Giglio agreed, saying government “never saw a tragedy you don’t take advantage of,” and expressed concern that Hochul would soon be issuing mandates through the state Health Department. It “will take your rights away,” he added. “We didn’t need a benevolent dictator (in Cuomo).
The vaccine should be an individual’s choice, he explained.
“I’m not sure why the new governor is going ahead with masks (in schools),” Giglio said, adding the move is justified as being “for your own good.”
Borrello seemed confident that Republicans would win the governor’s office and retake the Senate because “the rubberband has been stretched too thin. The only way (state Democrats) can continue to win is to manipulate the system.”