State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio both said they were disappointed that the legislative session completed in Albany last week failed to address issues that are important to so many New Yorkers.
Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, expressed his belief that "the most egregious failure" was the Democrat-controlled Legislature’s refusal to enact any meaningful changes to its "disastrous" bail reform law.
"Skyrocketing crime rates are plaguing cities and communities across the state, and making New Yorkers fearful for the safety of themselves and their families," Borrello said. "New York City, an economic driver for our state and international gateway, has been brought to its knees by soaring crime."
Even the rural communities he represents are feeling the impact, the senator said.
"Violent crimes and property crimes are up by double digits and local law enforcement is confronting the reality of more criminals on the streets, free to reoffend," Borrello said.
Polls indicate that New Yorkers’ most urgent concern is crime, he said, and claimed that more than 80% wanted the law changed to give judges’ discretion in bail decisions. Democrats not only refused to make any changes to bail reform passed in 2019, "they doubled down on their pro-criminal approach by passing a so-called ‘Clean Slate’ measure that establishes a mechanism for sealing most criminal convictions, including violent crimes."
Giglio, R-Gowanda, said that as the nation faces the worst inflation in more than 40 years, the Democrats' efforts were misplaced.
"People can’t afford bread, milk, gasoline — their earning power has been eroded and today what we’re talking about is nothing to improve economic New York or any of the other things necessary to make the state a better place to live," the assemblyman said.
Against what he called a self-created crime crisis, Borrello said the Senate Majority’s insistence on pushing several new gun control initiatives as their sole anti-crime platform "is hypocrisy at its worst." He called the bills new "infringements on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens and will do nothing to prevent the kind of horrific mass murder we saw in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas."
Borrello charged that Democrats have let repeat offenders and dangerous suspects loose on the streets, causing their "anti-gun ‘public safety’ efforts ring hollow." He called bail reform "the worst mistake in the history of state governance."
A key to combatting random, mass violence would be to focus on strengthening mental health interventions, Borrello said. For those with mental illness, or showing symptoms of it, he said the state must increase availability of mental health treatment options, by increasing inpatient and outpatient support.
He said the Legislature also failed to address the chronic and debilitating outflow of people and employers from New York, citing recent information that the U.S. Census Bureau overcounted the state's population by nearly 700,000. He also cited an IRS report that lost population resulted in an economic loss of more than $19.5 billion — the worst net loss of income of any state.
"State leaders that truly care about the future of New York should be alarmed by these figures and motivated to action," Borrello said. "Instead, we have state leaders that prefer to ignore the problem while they spend irresponsibly and unsustainably and focus on special interest agenda items such as ‘social equity funds’ to help persons with criminal convictions start marijuana businesses and programs to pay for abortions for residents from other states."
Borrello said the Legislature can claim some positive achievements — legislation that removes major obstacles to expanding broadband access in rural areas, the acceleration of middle-class tax cuts and tax credits for agriculture — but it's too little to change the trajectory of the state.
Giglio said, in times of hardship, people look to their leaders to help them reduce their burdens, "which is why I am so disappointed by how little was done during this legislative session to meaningfully address the increasing cost of living and rising crime that have made living in our state more difficult than it’s been in decades."
He said Republicans put forward concrete solutions to address problems by fixing bail reform, eliminating sales taxes on everyday necessities and improving economic opportunities for small business owners, "but, sadly, they were not considered in earnest.”