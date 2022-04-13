New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday afternoon that she had accepted the resignation of Lt. Gov. Benjamin Williams, charged earlier in the day with federal bribery allegations.
Williams’ appointment was one of Hochul’s first actions after she became governor in the wake of the resignation of then Gov. Andrew Cuomo Aug. 24, 2021. Williams was named to the post Sept. 9, 2021. As lieutenant governor, he presided over the State Senate.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, called the news that Williams had been indicted by a federal grand jury in Manhattan “very concerning,” and that it “would be best for the state” if he resigned.
“I want to hear more of the details,” Borrello told the Times Herald, noting several people had already called for Williams to resign. “That’s the right thing for him to do.”
Borrello faulted the Hochul administration’s vetting of Williams before appointing him.
Williams allegedly helped a developer get a $50,000 state grant in return for donations to campaign accounts he controlled.
Borrello noted that Williams had also allegedly “double dipped” on expenses with taxpayers and his campaign and billed his campaign for wedding reception expenses.
Benjamin is running against two other Democrats, Ana Maria Archila, a longtime progressive leader supported by the liberal Working Families Party, and Diana Reyna, a former member of the New York City council.
It’s unclear whether another candidate can be named by Williams’ Committee to Fill Vacancies or if his name can even be removed from the June 28 primary ballot.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, who also spoke to the Times Herald prior to Hochul’s announcement, said the news of Williams indictment “is more of the same. It’s very disappointing. He had a lieutenant governor who was allegedly vetted.
The federal indictment stated Williams had lied to Hochul administration officials who vetted him as one of the new governor’s first appointments.
With all the recent resignations of state officials going back to former Gov. Eliot Spitzer, Giglio asked what kind of trust are voters going to have going forward?
“Someone has got to take responsibility when at the highest levels of New York State government, this guy turns himself into the FBI this morning,” Giglio said. “This is another sad chapter in New York State government.”
Giglio said he understands everyone is innocent until they are proven guilty, but that Williams “should do what’s best for the State of New York. I am really disappointed and saddened by this.”