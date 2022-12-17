OLEAN — Are state lawmakers in for a raise during a special session that could bring them back to Albany before the end of the year?
Possibly. Private discussions are going on among Democrats, who have supermajorities in the state Senate and Assembly, that could raise salaries by $20,000 a year to $130,000.
The proposed raise appears to come with a caveat. Legislators may be limited in the amount of outside income they could receive.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, was listed in a news story in Thursday’s Albany Times Union as one of a handful of senators from both parties who could be impacted. More than a dozen assemblymen could similarly be affected, the article noted.
A Chautauqua County businessman, Borrello could find his outside income limited if the pay raise passes. He questioned whether that would be fair to legislators who, like him, own businesses and are connected to the economy.
“This is not supposed to be a full-time job,” Borrello added of his post as senator. “To limit outside income for those who just ran for re-election — changing things after the election is over — that’s not right. People ran with the assumption that there would be rules in place. They are talking about changing those rules for the special session.”
That being said, Borrello said he would vote against any pay raise at this time.
“The timing right now is shameless,” he said. “New Yorkers are less safe and spending more” than before.
After two years in which most state lawmakers did not attend sessions in person, Borrello said, “It’s the worst time to ask for a pay raise.” He said he attended most Senate meetings in person.
The special session, which had not been called by mid-afternoon on Friday, will probably come by this coming midweek, before Christmas, Borrello said. “No one has been notified yet of any special session.”
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said the trial balloon for the legislative pay raise “came out of left field,” and “came as a bit of a shock.”
Giglio isn’t sold on a $20,000 raise to $130,000 a year and he said the Republican side of the aisle hasn’t heard anything from Democrats in the Assembly about a vote on a possible legislative raise.
State lawmakers are prohibited from voting for a raise for themselves during their two-year term of office, Giglio noted.
Any pay raise affecting the years 2023 and 2024 would have to be approved by both the Senate and Assembly and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul before Jan. 1.
Hochul has indicated she would sign a bill with a pay raise for lawmakers.
A “fly in the appointment” in the proposed bill to raise pay for state legislators is a $20,000 limit on outside income, Giglio said. “I’m not sure they can do it that way. People ran under different conditions.”
Giglio said he understands limiting outside income, for example, for lawyers and realtors, but not other incomes.
The problem, Giglio said, is that the 2023 budget “will probably have a hole in it a mile wide.” Without all the federal money that has flowed to the states over the past two years, there may not be enough money to pay another $4 million in legislative salaries.
Giglio indicated that while he would not be impacted by the outside income limit, he did not favor the legislative raise at this time.
“We’ve got to see the legislation,” Giglio said in a telephone interview Friday. “I can speculate and guess all day long.”
One reason the pay raise may be coming up now is that legislators from New York City think they should receive at least as much as members of the New York City Council, Giglio said.
Giglio said any bills presented in special session would need a message of necessity from the governor and need to age for three days before any vote. He sees some other issue being cited for a message of necessity and the raise being thrown in.
“When we ran for office, we knew what the pay was,” Giglio said.