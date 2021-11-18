ALBANY — While state Sen. George Borrello believes a state ethics panel did the right thing earlier this week in voting to rescind approval of the former governor's $5.1 million book deal, continued scrutiny of the deal is warranted.
In the 12-1 vote of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, members cited several of Andrew Cuomo’s misrepresentations in his request for approval, including the subject matter of the book, the use of state resources and staff and the financial terms of the deal.
Cuomo's memoir “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” detailed his early response to the coronavirus pandemic and landed on the New York Times’ best-seller list, reportedly selling more than 45,000 copies. The book deal backfired on Cuomo, however, when a fall surge of COVID-19 brought New York state back to crisis mode and revelations that staffers contributed to the book.
The Crown Publishing Group stopped promoting Cuomo’s book in March as he faced a wave of scandals, including undercounting the number of Covid deaths in nursing homes. Cuomo resigned as governor in August after an investigation overseen by New York State Attorney General Letitia James concluded he sexually harassed 11 women.
“As numerous investigations into Andrew Cuomo’s corrupt practices continue, the decision by JCOPE to revoke its earlier approval of the former governor’s lucrative book deal is a step towards righting their past mistakes and bringing accountability to one of Cuomo’s many ethical abuses," Borrello said in a statement.
But many aspects of the book deal demand further investigation, the senator said, including whether it was a factor in encouraging the coverup of accurate data on the number of COVID-19 deaths in state nursing homes.
"The truth would have undercut the governor’s COVID ‘hero’ narrative, which was the central theme of the book," Borrello said.
The Chautauqua County Republican, who is a member of the Senate Aging Committee, said he and Sen. Sue Serino, ranking member of the committee, pushed to have former Health Commissioner Howard Zucker subpoenaed to get answers on the data coverup and any possible connection to the book deal.
"While they rejected our request, our call for an investigation on this issue stands," Borrello said, noting he sponsored legislation that would prohibit statewide elected officials from writing and selling books while serving in public office.
"The glaring conflicts of interest in this case should be addressed by prohibiting elected officials from engaging in these types of deals," the senator said.