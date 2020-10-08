ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello joined Senate Republican colleagues to demand that the Democrat majority take action to provide internet access neglected students without broadband access.
Borrello said, thanks to a broadband tax, residents in rural areas have no internet access at all, forcing students to find central locations like library parking lots to study remotely during the pandemic — even as New York’s chilly fall weather sets in.
Borrello joined Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and Senators Pam Helming and Patty Ritchie in calling for more broadband access for any underserved area in the state.
The GOP senators say the New York City-dominated Senate Majority failed to heed the Republican call to repeal the Democrat-passed tax that stalled broadband expansion, and has done nothing to improve access Upstate.
Borrello said in a press release that Democrats recently introduced a bill to provide WiFi in New York City homeless shelters, where downstate students also lack access.
“We must bridge the digital divide for all students, not just some," Borrello said. "It shouldn’t matter if you are a homeless student in New York City learning remotely or a student Upstate whose family desperately needs broadband."
The Chautauqua County senator said no children can be left behind at this critical time, when students are forced to learn remotely because of school shutdowns resulting from the pandemic.
"Unfortunately, Senate Democrats have turned their backs on rural students by implementing a tax on broadband and severely hindering expansion in rural areas,” he said.
In July, Borrello and Helming introduced legislation to repeal the broadband tax and expand access, as promised, they said, by Gov. Andrew Cuomo years earlier. Democrats have not taken action on the bill.