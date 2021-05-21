ELLICOTTVILLE — Enhanced unemployment benefits in response to COVID-19 are largely to blame for the region’s labor shortage and should be eliminated, state Sen. George Borrello and others said Friday.
Borrello, speaking at the Ellicottville Brewing Co., called for passage a bill that would require Gov. Andrew Cuomo to opt out of the $300 a week federal enhanced unemployment benefit to help alleviate the shortage of workers.
Speaking in the outdoor beer garden, Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, also called for other measures including a payroll tax credit to aid small employers with the costs of hiring a single employee, provide relief to employers hit by double and triple unemployment insurance premiums and stop minimum-wage increases scheduled for Upstate.
Ellicottville Mayor John Burrell welcomed those attending the press conference and thanked Borrello for addressing the worker shortage, which has become quite pronounced in this tourist destination.
Borrello maintained that the additional $300 enhanced unemployment benefit meant the average was around $650 a week. That does not expire until September. He said 22 states have announced they will stop participating in the federal enhanced unemployment benefit.
The senator said other factors cited by people reluctant to re-enter the workforce, including childcare considerations and concerns over COVID-19, have largely been addressed.
There is state and federal money available for childcare, while, as for concerns over wearing masks after the latest CDC guidance, Borrello noted the near absence of masks in the EBC restaurant and bar — signifying most everyone had been vaccinated.
The CDC guidance says those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks in most cases indoors or outdoors. The exceptions include hospitals, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities and public transportation.
“Our economy is opening up again,” Borrello said, noting that more people are walking around without masks.
In Cattaraugus County, about 46.6% of the population age 18 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Ellicottville Brewing founder and managing partner Peter Kreinheder said he doesn’t remember a more serious labor shortage in the 26 years he’s been in business. He has 180 employees and openings for 32 between his Ellicottville restaurant and brewhouse and the new Little Valley brewery and bottling plant.
“Unless things improve, we are going to have to adjust our expectations for the summer season downward,” Kreinheder said.
Bob Schmick, general manager at Fibercell Packing in Portville, said their business has had difficulty hiring to meet increased orders. Even with a $2 per hour “COVID bonus,” he said the company hasn't been able to find enough workers to fill shifts. The company is working 24/7, he said. It is competing with larger employers for workers.
Another small businessman from Portville, Randy Sprague of Sprague’s Maple Farms, said, “I don’t recall a labor shortage this severe” in the 20 years he and his wife have been in business.
“It is discouraging that just as things are opening up, we may have to operate at reduced hours, simply because the staff we need are simply not available,” Sprague said.
Borrello offered, “Instead of creating an incentive for people not to work, the government should be using those funds to address some longstanding barriers to employment such as childcare and transportation.
“Instead, they implemented a very costly, but short-term approach that has only replaced one economic problem with another,” he said. “At this juncture, we need to truly move forward and my legislation would be a big step in that direction.”
Also speaking was state Sen. Tom O’Mara of Big Flats, whose district includes the Finger Lakes region that, like Ellicottville, is a popular tourism destination.
“The COVID-19 economic shutdown has taken an enormous toll on Upstate New York’s local communities, economies, taxpayers and workers," O'Mara said. "There was never a more critical time to ensure that unemployment insurance benefits were available to struggling families and we worked tirelessly to ensure that these benefits were available and adequate to keep workers afloat."