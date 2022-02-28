State Sen. George Borrello said Monday that “strong and vocal advocacy” helped convince the governor to end the mask mandate in New York’s schools, beginning Wednesday.
“Gov. Hochul’s announcement that the mask mandate for schools will end ... is welcome, but long overdue,” Borrello said in a statement after the governor made the announcement on masks in schools on Sunday.
“Far from being based in science or common sense, this mandate, like the others, was more about expanding state government’s control,” Borrello said. “Governing by edict has no place in a democratic system. Whenever and wherever it happens, we will not be silent. We must not let the overreach of the past two years become precedent.”
Meanwhile, masks are still required in a few places in New York, despite the state’s recent moves to end mask mandates for businesses and schools.
Masks are required for everyone in the following places, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office:
• Health care facilities regulated by the state
• Nursing homes
• Adult care facilities
• Correctional facilities
• Homeless shelters
• Domestic violence shelters
• Buses, airplanes, trains, subways and their associated stations
• Taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft
• Courts
Hochul said state health officials will analyze case numbers in those specific places to decide whether to continue mask rules. Separate federal rules require masks on public transportation.
Hochul announced earlier this month that masks would no longer be required at businesses in the state. Local governments, school districts and individual businesses may require masks if they still want them to be used.
Individuals can also continue to wear masks if they choose, Hochul said.
Staff and students in schools had been required to wear masks at all times in buildings since classes began in September. Hochul implemented an indoor mask requirement for businesses in December just as cases began to surge due to the more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Businesses could choose to forgo the mask rule if they got proof of vaccination from all customers and employees.