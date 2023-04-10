ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello credited Gov. Kathy Hochul Monday for holding out for changes in bail reform he and other Republicans have been demanding as part of the state’s budget process.
This came after Borrello voted for a second time to extend the budget for another week largely over the bail reform issue and a public housing initiative the governor placed in the budget. By law, the state budget was due April 1.
The action was needed to make sure most state employees get paid. Not state lawmakers, though, as their paychecks are held up until the budget is passed and signed by the governor.
“This fiasco underscores my point that policy should not be in the budget, which is supposed to be a financial document,” Borrello said in a prepared statement. “Instead, the budget has become a vehicle for controversial policy changes that could never survive a stand-alone vote.”
Borrello added: “Schools, not-for-profits and everyone who relies on state funding for programs and services are hurt by these political maneuvers.”
The Chautauqua County Republican has been among those criticizing Hochul for not considering dangerousness when judges decide whether to set bail for a defendant.
The governor and other New York Democrats did not react fast enough last year to charges by Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor and others that crime was out of control. Hochul beat Zeldin by only 5% in an overwhelmingly Democratic state.
The biggest holdup on the budget? “The Governor is standing her ground on one of many critically-needed changes to the disastrous bail law,” Borrello said. “The Legislature is resisting, which has led to this dangerous game of chicken among the ‘gang of three.’ This isn’t the leadership New Yorkers deserve.”
Despite the holdup, Borrello told the Times Herald in an interview Monday, “I hope she holds her ground.”
Removing “least restrictive” from the bail options available to judges in misdemeanors and non-violent felonies and including dangerousness in the mix of options makes sense to Borrello.
“It’s a step in the right direction, but it’s not enough,” Borrello said. “It’s a bucket of water out of the ocean.” It is looking to remove least restrictive from the judges discretion.
“New York is the only state that does not allow criminal record and dangerousness” to be used in considering bail,” Borrello said.
He added: “Obviously she had a change of heart. She’s looking at the polls.”
In another bid to placate the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, Borrello said the governor has nominated “a radical nominee for chief justice” after the Senate recently rejected Judge Hector D. LaSalle.
Borrello said Judge Rowan D. Wilson, who is already a member of the Court of Appeals, was nominated by Hochul is an “activist, far-left judicial nominee.”