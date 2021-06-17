NEW YORK — Following unanimous passage in the Legislature, state senators George Borrello and Michelle Hinchey and Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz gathered Thursday at a food distribution site in Queens to urge the governor to sign the measure establishing Nourish New York as a permanent program.
Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said "collaboration and compassion" were the catalysts for Nourish NY, the farm-to-food bank initiative that emerged during the pandemic to help food insecure New Yorkers and struggling farmers across the state.
"Those involved in the effort, from rural farms to urban food banks, quickly realized its tremendous benefits and the push to make it permanent was launched,” said Borrello, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and co-prime sponsor of the bill.
While the COVID crisis is ending, the problem of food insecurity is ongoing, he said, which is why it is urgent that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sign the measure into law.
"This will provide certainty to our agricultural partners and food banks so that they can move ahead with planning their budgets and operations for next year," he said.
The legislators made the request after volunteering at a weekly food distribution event, which was established at the height of the pandemic in response to need. It is sponsored by community organizations La Jornada and the Queens Museum.
La Jornada, which has been supported by Nourish New York and other federal funding sources, has had difficulty obtaining a regular and adequate source of fresh produce and dairy for families.
"I am proud of all of our hard work on this bipartisan measure, which received unanimous support in both houses, and I look forward to the governor signing the bill into law,” said Cruz, a Queens Democrat and sponsor of the bill in the Assembly.
The legislation directs the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets to provide financial and technical support for the development of a permanent initiative to provide surplus New York agricultural products to communities in need.
Nourish NY was launched in April 2020 with an initial $25 million in state funding. Another $10 million was allocated in late October to sustain the program through the end of the year, and an additional $50 million in state funding was secured this past April.