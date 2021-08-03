OLEAN — County and state officials hope to help seniors avoid all-too-common financial scams with a pair of clinics this month.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, on Monday announced clinics Aug. 17 at Genesee Valley Central School and Aug. 19 at the John J. Ash Community Center in Olean, to offer tips and answer questions on scam tactics and how to deal with such fraud.
“With the evolution of technology, the prevalence of fraud has increased dramatically. However, during the pandemic it exploded to levels we’ve never seen before,” Borrello said. “According to data from the New York State Comptroller, identity theft increased 85 percent during 2020 and more than four times the level of just one decade ago.
“The effects of fraud on our seniors can be devastating, not just financially, but emotionally as well. Research indicates older adults are less likely to report fraud because of shame or concern that family members will think they are unable to manage their own affairs,” he added. “The events we’ve planned will help participants identify the most common types of scams, provide tips on how to avoid being victimized and offer an opportunity to obtain personalized assistance in resolving a fraud issue.”
Officials with area aging agencies have been repeatedly cautioning residents about scammers for years — doubly so during the pandemic.
“We know that it is becoming increasingly difficult to protect ourselves from predators,” said Cathy Mackay, Director of the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging. “Older adults are often targeted the most. Unfortunately, scam artists are clever and manipulative and inventive. But knowledge is power. The more we can work together and educate our community on recognizing the signs of fraud, the better we can protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our neighbors.”
“It is a pleasure to be able to partner with Senator Borrello, the Allegany County Sheriff, Center for Elder Law and Justice as well as the Attorney General’s Office to provide this event,” said Anita Mattison, Director of the Allegany County Office for the Aging. “Each year, millions of older Americans fall victim to scams and fraudulent activity, which can deplete the savings that they worked so hard for. This event will help educate older adults on the signs of fraud and scams. It will also empower them to know what steps to take to protect themselves and their financial future.”
In Belmont, officials will open with a presentation, followed by one-on-one meetings with agency representatives who can help with answering questions or helping to submit claims to the Federal Trade Commission. Representatives will be discussing common scams and discussing strategies seniors can use to protect themselves from various types of identity theft, credit card and financial scams and other types of fraud.
To register for the Belmont clinic, call the Allegany County Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390 by Aug. 10.
The second clinic, from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 19, will be held at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St., Olean.
The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging will have members of its interdisciplinary team on hand to discuss common scams, telltale red flags, share prevention tips and how to report scams. Representatives from the Department of the Aging, the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office, and Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office will be among the presenters.
Anyone with questions may call the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging at (716) 373-8032.