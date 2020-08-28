The call grew this week from lawmakers and child-care providers in New York for the state to release millions in federal dollars the state received to support caregivers so parents can return to work.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, joined child-care professionals at the Lake Shore Family Care Center in Irving in saying the decision by Albany to withhold aid from Washington is slowing the state’s economic recovery from COVID-19.
“Child-care workers are essential workers,” Borrello said. “At the height of the crisis, despite the risk to their own families, registered child-care providers continued caring for the children of front-line and emergency workers, so those workers could provide essential goods and services to us and our families.”
Similar calls were made in other press events across the state on Thursday.
In April, New York state received $164.6 million in federal CARES Act funding earmarked to support child-care programs and providers. Beth Starks, founder and executive director of Chautauqua Lake Child Care Center and a member of the governor’s Child Care Availability Task Force, said New York has allocated $95 million but has only released $30 million to child-care providers.
She said the state should at least release the $65 million in federal funds it has set aside for child-care programs.
“Pre-COVID, child care was in a crisis situation, preventing people from going to work,” she said. “We are in what’s called a child care desert because there isn’t enough child care here in Western New York, or in much of New York State.”
Freeman Klopott, spokesman for the New York State Division of the Budget, said the state continues to evaluate the needs of parents and child-care providers, “understanding that those needs continue to change as we move through different phases of the pandemic and economic recovery.”
The Center for American Progress reports 64% of New Yorkers live in a child care desert — before the pandemic — which means that there are either no child-care providers or so few options that there are more than three times as many children as licensed child-care slots.
Starks said, in the past four months, the situation has gotten much worse.
“Over 50% of my colleagues in Chautauqua County have closed their doors,” she said. “Nationally, it is estimated that about half of them never will open again. We cannot re-open New York without child care because there is nowhere for children to go and that includes children from infants all the way up through the teenage years.”
Borrello said the care provided by professional child care workers is critical to Western New York’s resurgence.
“These businesses are struggling now because their enrollment is down due to the pandemic,” he said. “The state needs to release the remaining CARES Act funding to ensure that our childcare providers are able to deliver the critical service that is the foundation for the resurgence of our economy.”