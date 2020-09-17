ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell on Thursday called on the state to reconsider transferring institutional pharmacy services to an Ohio company at the expense of a New York state-based provider and its subcontracted independent pharmacies.
The decision by the New York Office for People with Developmental Disabilities will mean the loss of $30 million to $40 million annually in revenues for independent pharmacies in the state while shifting state taxpayer dollars into Ohio.
“Now, more than ever, the state should make it a priority to utilize New York State-based companies and small businesses to deliver critical services," Borrello said in a press release. "Yet, this decision will achieve the opposite; it will actually take away business and revenue from independent pharmacies who have been providing vitally needed services to facilities in their areas for years."
In a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Borrello pointed to an example of the devastating consequences of the decision. An independent pharmacy in his district has been providing subcontracted institutional pharmacy services to DDSO facilities and patients for several years. The changeover means a dramatic loss of the pharmacy’s revenue and will lead to layoffs.
Borrello and Goodell also underscored that the change will mean a diminished level of service for DDSO clients. The new pharmacy main point of service is more than two hours away from the communities to be served in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, which will mean longer wait times and likely higher costs for emergency medication deliveries.
Specialized medical items, such as feeding devices and formulas, will also no longer be easily available, as the out-of-state provider does not supply these items, the lawmakers argue.