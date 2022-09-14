ALBANY — In the wake of the vote by the Public Authorities Control Board approving a controversial funding arrangement for the redevelopment of Penn Station in New York City, state Sen. George Borrello called on the governor to withdraw any further elements of the project plan from consideration until there’s more transparency in the process.
“While the redevelopment of Penn Station holds the promise of tremendous economic and transit-related benefits for both New York City and the state, there are still too many unanswered questions about the financing and the scope of the plan, which will extend far beyond the station itself,” Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said is a press statement Wednesday.
“There are projections that the project could end up costing taxpayers $40 billion in the coming years, which is a staggering figure that underscores the critical need for full transparency and accountability,” the senator added. “Both are sorely lacking from the current process.”
Borrello also called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to approve his appointment as one of the PACB’s two non-voting members. Republican Senate Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, nominated Borrello for the post several months ago, but the required final approval by the governor has not been forthcoming.
Ortt said Wednesday that economic development should “always be a priority of our elected officials,” but a project on the massive scale of Penn Station must come with “full accountability and oversight.”
The New York/New Jersey Gateway Development Commission announced at the end of August the cost to build new train tunnels and repair two others that were damaged in 2012 by Hurricane Sandy now sits at $16.1 billion, up from the previous estimate of $14.1 billion.
The New York Daily News reported that officials in New York and New Jersey have each agreed to pay for a quarter of the work with the hope the federal government will cover the remaining half.
The project isn’t expected to be finished until at least 2038 — and doesn’t include more than $20 billion worth of other construction under the purview of the Gateway Development Commission that include the overhaul and expansion of Penn Station.
“As a member of the Legislature and someone who seemingly has met all the requirements in the law, the months-long delay in my approval to the board is inexcusable, particularly as PACB is making decisions on this critically important project,” Borrello said. “The board must have all of its members prior to any other votes on this issue.”
Borrello noted that two bills awaiting the governor’s signature are aimed at addressing some of the key issues related to PACB’s transparency and openness and he urged her to sign them as soon as possible.
Senate Bill S.7337 would repeal changes made to the PACB law pushed through by former governor Andrew Cuomo that reduced the power of the Legislature and S.8419 would make community advisory committees created by Empire State Development (ESD) and other agencies more accessible to the public.
“The redevelopment plan for Penn Station has magnified many weaknesses in the state’s economic development processes,” Borrello said. “From development-restricting regulations, to opaque approval processes, to ethically-questionable practices, there is a clear need for broad reforms.”
New York is home to four of the five most expensive transit projects worldwide, he added, and controlling the costs of major construction projects should be a priority moving forward.