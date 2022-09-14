Sen. George Borrello

ALBANY — In the wake of the vote by the Public Authorities Control Board approving a controversial funding arrangement for the redevelopment of Penn Station in New York City, state Sen. George Borrello called on the governor to withdraw any further elements of the project plan from consideration until there’s more transparency in the process.

“While the redevelopment of Penn Station holds the promise of tremendous economic and transit-related benefits for both New York City and the state, there are still too many unanswered questions about the financing and the scope of the plan, which will extend far beyond the station itself,” Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said is a press statement Wednesday.

