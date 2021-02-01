ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello on Monday blasted Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pocket veto of the Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act.
The measure, which Borrello, R-Lakewood, co-sponsored, would have required the Public Service Commission to study the availability, affordability and reliability of high-speed internet in all areas of the state and provide a report and detailed map within one year.
“It is incredibly disappointing that the governor has chosen to turn his back on rural New Yorkers and their continuing struggle for high-speed internet access by failing to enact this important measure,” Borrello said. “This pandemic has laid bare the inequities and gaps in broadband access that remain a reality in many upstate regions. Residents and schoolchildren who lack this essential technology are being left behind educationally, economically and socially.”
Borrello said Cuomo, in his State of the State address, cited his “widely-disproven claim” that 98% of the state now has access, a success that he attributes to his Broadband for All program. But the senator said that figure has been repeatedly discredited by community-level surveys by local governments and by broadband access advocates, which found 27% of New York’s schoolchildren lack access.
Borrello added a bipartisan contingent of state and federal officials have cited the inaccuracy of using census reporting as the metric to determine broadband coverage in a given region.
“(Cuomo) may think that by nixing a statewide survey, he can prevent the truth from coming to light,” Borrello said. “However, the truth is already out. Suppressing this study and continuing to increase burdens on broadband providers with excessive taxes, fees and regulations is actually widening the digital divide in our state and denying critically important educational and economic opportunities to our children and residents.”