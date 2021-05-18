ALBANY — Legislation sponsored by Sen. George Borrello that would expand opportunities for New York State-based businesses to access state government contracts was advanced Tuesday by a Senate committee.
Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said the measure would help mitigate the competitive disadvantage that New York’s “highly taxed and regulated environment imposes on businesses” by allowing qualified in-state vendors the opportunity to match the lowest bid of an out-of-state competitor, provided the in-state supplier’s offer was within a range of 15%.
Agencies would then have the opportunity to give preference to the in-state bidder.
Borrello, ranking member on the Procurement and Contracts Committee, noted that utilizing out-of-state vendors for state contracts has become a “disturbing trend,” taking tax dollars out of the state.
“New York perennially ranks near the bottom on measurements of the favorability of its tax and regulatory climate,” Borrello said. “No one is more painfully aware of the difficulty of operating here than small businesses, who are forced to navigate a maze of red tape and pay some of the highest taxes in the nation.”
He pointed to several recent examples where the state rejected qualified, in-state businesses and nonprofits in favor of vendors from other states.
Syracuse-based pharmacy provider HealthDirect lost a contract for institutional pharmacy services in Western New York with the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) to Ohio-based Omnicare Corporation. Among the casualties of this decision were HealthDirect’s small independent pharmacy subcontractors, including Patient’s Pharmacy in Jamestown.
Borrello said approximately $966 million in state contracts went to out-of-state vendors for marketing and advertising materials, forms and mail and printing services, despite the availability of Preferred Source and in-state vendors qualified to handle such services, an issue which was outlined in an Aug. 24, 2020, article by the Times Union of Albany.
“The state should be utilizing every opportunity to encourage and support in-state businesses as contract partners with state agencies,” he said.
The bill now goes to the Senate Finance Committee for consideration.