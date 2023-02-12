ALBANY — A measure sponsored by state Sen. George Borrello that would give more flexibility to retirees in the New York State Teachers Retirement System has advanced out of the Civil Service and Pensions Committee.
Senate Bill 1118 would provide retirees with more flexibility to change their post-retirement beneficiary designation, providing a needed update to an antiquated rule. The current system does not allow an individual to designate a spouse as a beneficiary after they retire, even if their life circumstances have changed.
A retiree has no more than 30 days following their retirement date to designate a new beneficiary.
Under Borrello's proposed legislation, an individual in the retirement system would be able to designate a spouse as a beneficiary at any time before or after their retirement.
“I first became aware of this restrictive policy when a constituent, who happened to be a former teacher of mine, remarried after he retired,” Borrello said in a press statement. “In the course of updating his will and other documents, he was surprised and concerned to learn that the law governing the retirement system prevented him from designating his wife as his retirement plan beneficiary.”
“In this day and age when it is common for people to have long, active lives post-retirement, this struck me as fundamentally unfair, which is why I proposed this legislation,” Borrello added.
First introduced in 2020, the legislation has gained bipartisan support this year with senators Robert Jackson, D-Manhattan, John Mannion, D-Onondaga County, and Peter Oberacker, R-Otsego County, signing on as co-sponsors.
“Our teachers who devoted decades of their lives to educating our youngest New Yorkers deserve the assurance that the pension they worked so hard for will be paid to their spouse upon their death. Period," Borrello said. "It shouldn’t matter whether the marriage took place before or after retirement."
BUDGET ADOPTION season is underway at the State Capitol, and ongoing budget hearings highlight the course that New York’s government is looking to set for short- and long-term fiscal practices and responsibilities.
Equally important, state Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats, believes, is that the hearings begin setting the stage for the Legislature’s negotiations with the governor over the final state budget. They are a chance, the senator wrote over the weekend, for the public to learn more about what’s being planned by Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders.
"Remember that the governor has proposed a 2023-24 budget that starts at $227 billion, already a $7 billion increase over the current, record-setting $220 billion budget," O'Mara wrote in his weekly commentary. "In other words, the governor and the Democrat leaders of the Senate and Assembly majorities will start final negotiations over a new state budget looking to increase state spending by at least $7 billion — and so it’s likely to go significantly higher."
O'Mara wrote that the governor's budget proposal "largely ignores the reality that New York state remains one of America’s highest-taxed, least affordable, most debt-ridden and overregulated states, and that we’re leading the nation in population loss."
He added that the spending in Albany under all-Democrat control can only make New York a more expensive place to live and do business.
"There is nothing in this plan that seriously addresses the need for lower taxes across the board, less regulation, debt reduction, mandate relief or any of the other strangleholds on state and local taxpayers, small businesses and manufacturers, and continually hard-pressed Upstate communities, economies and workers.”
O'Mara notes that Senate Republicans will continue to be a voice for lower taxes, less regulation, greater accountability, economic growth, job creation and more common sense on state fiscal practices.
"I welcome the start of this year’s budget hearings, at this critical time, to put a spotlight on a range of policies and programs that will decide the future and strength of our local communities and economies."