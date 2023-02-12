State Sen. George Borrello

State Sen. George Borrello

 Olean Times Herald file

ALBANY — A measure sponsored by state Sen. George Borrello that would give more flexibility to retirees in the New York State Teachers Retirement System has advanced out of the Civil Service and Pensions Committee.

Senate Bill 1118 would provide retirees with more flexibility to change their post-retirement beneficiary designation, providing a needed update to an antiquated rule. The current system does not allow an individual to designate a spouse as a beneficiary after they retire, even if their life circumstances have changed.

Sen. Tom O'Mara

Tom O’Mara

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social