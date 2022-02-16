ALBANY — New York State Sen. George Borrello announces the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators is accepting applications for four $4,000 scholarships, two academic and two athletic.
Scholarships are available to residents of the 57th Senate District who are current college students or high school seniors entering college. Students can access and complete the application by visiting https://www.nyiacsl.org/ and clicking on the scholarships link.
The application deadline is Friday, March 18.
“This is an excellent scholarship opportunity for high school seniors and college students in the 57th Senate District who have worked hard, distinguished themselves from their peers and intend to pursue higher education,” Borrello said. “With college costs continually rising, this is a chance to lessen the financial burden that is a concern for so many young people and their families. I encourage eligible students in my district to apply.”
Applicants should have a grade point average of 85 or higher; be active in community service and extracurricular activities; and demonstrate financial need. In addition to these qualifications, students applying for an athletic scholarship must also be involved in an organized sport(s). Applicants need not be of Italian-American heritage to apply.
Scholarship recipients will be announced in May and the winners will be honored. For more information, contact John Eberth in Borrello’s Olean office at (716) 372-4901 or email eberth@nysenate.gov.
The New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators is a bipartisan organization of state Assembly and Senate members who actively promote and celebrate the state’s Italian-American community.