JAMESTOWN — State Sen. George M. Borrello officially announced he is seeking re-election to the New York State Senate to represent the 58th District.
The newly configured district, created as a result of redistricting, will encompass Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Wyoming counties, as well as the southern part of Erie County.
“I am grateful every day for the privilege of serving the people of the Western Southern Tier. This region is my home and there is nothing more important than ensuring its future,” Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said.
The senator said he feels fortunate that the 58th District will include most of the 57th, with the addition of Wyoming County and a southern portion of Erie County.
“Since being elected to the Senate in 2019, the challenges facing New York have been wholly unprecedented,” Borrello said. “From the public health concerns and economic upheaval related to the COVID-19 pandemic, to the multiple scandals and eventual resignation of our former governor, to the harmful pro-criminal agenda and economic consequences of radical special interest-driven policies, New York state is a cautionary tale of what can happen when there are no checks and balances in state government.”
Approaching what he called a crucial election in 2022, Borrello said the stakes for New York “have never been higher.” In just three years, he said the damage done by what he called the progressive Democratic leadership has been severe.
“Nothing underscores this more than the disastrous bail ‘reform’ that Democrats forced into law in 2019,” he said. “From day one, the strongest push back against these harmful changes has come from me and my Republican colleagues. One of the reasons that I am running again is to ensure that the momentum we started continues until these critical issues get addressed.”
Borrello said he also wants to continue efforts to advocate for lower taxes and policies that will reverse the outmigration of residents, to protect family farms, to support small businesses and to “bring common-sense” to the state’s renewable energy policies.
Among the achievements Borrello is most proud of is the enactment of Nourish NY into a permanent program, benefiting farmers and food insecure New Yorkers in the years ahead. He is also encouraged by the progress made on rural broadband access, advocating for small businesses and securing the region’s fair share of state resources.
“My core mission remains providing the highest level of constituent service to the people in our district,” Borrello said. “Over the past three years we’ve helped thousands of residents who reached out to us for assistance accessing state programs or benefits and resolving problems. We’ve been instrumental in facilitating regional economic development projects and infrastructure upgrades and honoring the achievements of our veterans and other exceptional residents.”
In what he called three short years, Borrello said a strong foundation has been built.
“However, there is still important work to be done and battles to be won on behalf of the hardworking, law-abiding people of our region and across the state,” he said. “I look forward to sharing that message and my agenda for change with voters in the coming months.”
A graduate of Fredonia High School and Purdue University in Indiana, Borrello was a small business founder and executive when he was elected to the Chautauqua County Legislature in 2009. In 2017, he was elected county executive.
When former state Sen. Catharine Young resigned in March 2019, Borrello announced his candidacy for the seat and easily won a special election over Democrat Austin Morgan, a young Democrat from Freedom, in the November 2019 election.
In November 2021, he defeated Cattaraugus County Democratic Chairman Frank Puglisi of Lyndon.
Borello will face Fredonia Democrat Sharon Neratko, a nurse, in the November election.