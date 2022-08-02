State Sen. George Borrello, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has proposed legislation that would eliminate the three-member Farm Laborers Wage Board, established as part of the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act passed in 2019.
The board is charged with making a recommendation on reducing the current 60-hour overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours in New York state. In January, after numerous public hearings on the issue that included testimony from farmers, farm workers and industry stakeholders, the board recommended lowering the threshold. Borrello said this was despite the fact that more than 70% of the testimony conveyed the harm that would be caused by such a change.
“The wage board has just one member with an agricultural background, making it ill-equipped to render sound, informed decisions concerning New York state’s critically-important agriculture industry,” Borrello said in a news release. “The fact that the board ignored the vast majority of testimony, as well as data from a Cornell (University) study that found a lower threshold would hurt both farmers and farm workers, indicates the process was more optics than anything else.”
Borrello added, “Regardless, a decision of this magnitude should not rest with three unelected, unaccountable individuals, which is why this legislation is necessary.”
Borrello noted that the board is set to reconvene on Sept. 6 to present its final report regarding the overtime recommendations. With many legislators calling for a special session before the end of the summer to tackle crime and inflation, there is potential to address this issue before the board’s scheduled meeting.
Assemblyman Chris Tague, ranking member of the Assembly Agriculture Committee and sponsor of companion legislation in the lower house, underscored the urgency of taking action.
“The Farm Laborers Wage Board has ignored the overwhelming outcry of farmers, who provided the vast majority of the feedback the board received in near universal opposition to the lowering of the farm laborer overtime threshold,” Tague said.
Supporters of pushing the threshold for OT for farmers to 40 hours say the workers, many of them immigrants, deserve the same workplace protections as any other employees.