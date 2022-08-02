Sen. George Borrello

State Sen. George Borrello, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has proposed legislation that would eliminate the three-member Farm Laborers Wage Board, established as part of the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act passed in 2019.

The board is charged with making a recommendation on reducing the current 60-hour overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours in New York state. In January, after numerous public hearings on the issue that included testimony from farmers, farm workers and industry stakeholders, the board recommended lowering the threshold. Borrello said this was despite the fact that more than 70% of the testimony conveyed the harm that would be caused by such a change.

