State Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, is facing his third election in a year in the 57th Senate District.
First, in a special election cycle started by the retirement of former senator Catharine Young, he won a Republican primary in 2019 against Allegany County Legislature Chairman Curtis Crandall.
In November 2019, he won the seat formerly held by Sen. Catharine M. Young, who resigned that March after 14 years in office. Borrello beat Democrat Austin Morgan of Freedom, a Cornell University student who had served as a Senate intern.
Borrello is faced — at least on the ballot — by Frank Puglisi of Lyndon, the Cattaraugus County Democratic Party chairman.
Puglisi has said his concern over the coronavirus and the need to care for his sick parents has curtailed his campaigning. He did not return calls or texts seeking comment.
Borrello, the former Chautauqua County executive, continues his constituent work and meeting with public officials in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Livingston counties.
The senator said he “can’t campaign in the usual sense during this pandemic, when many residents are struggling at best.”
He said has stepped up as a liaison to residents and businesses trying to navigate the ever-changing impact of the pandemic.
For example, Borrello said his office has helped thousands of residents in their struggles to obtain unemployment benefits — many from across the state since other senators shut their offices. “We didn’t turn anyone away,” he said.
Businesses and farmers have also sought help from Borrello’s office. “It tests your mettle,” he said of the coronavirus impacts. “Public service is either a title or a calling. ... To me, it’s a calling.”
Borrello said as soon as the state began to reopen in June, he started meeting with elected officials throughout the district — safely. “Every meeting gave us something to work on.”
Another issue Borrello is very concerned with is expanding broadband in the largely rural district.
He said he’s discouraged over the lack of coronavirus financial help from Washington, but also critical of New York state’s failure to pass along COVID-19 aid received from the federal government.
“Unfortunately, we’re collateral damage in the political warfare going on in Washington, D.C.,” he said.
The senator has also been critical of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s exertion of executive power during the pandemic, and he was among the Republican leaders in the state to call for an investigation of the governor’s order that nursing homes be required to accept patients who were positive for COVID-19.
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths have been traced to infection in nursing facilities in the state, an issue that is even being probed by the U.S. Department of Justice.