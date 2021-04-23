ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello and fellow Republicans continued to bash the so-called “repeal” of the governors emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The senators pointed out that, with his latest executive orders, Gov. Andrew Cuomo posted in extremely small print on his government COVID-19 Directives website the same “justification” for nearly every directive:
“The extension of such directives is in the interest of the health and welfare of the public and is necessary to cope with the COVID-19 disaster,” the justification states. “New York has confirmed the discovery of multiple variants of the virus in the State and the risk of increased infection and hospitalization rates remains high. All previously issued directives not superseded by subsequent directives remain necessary to respond to the public health emergency, including to aid in the allocation and distribution of vaccinations, and to require adherence to safety protocols by New Yorkers and businesses.”
Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, called posting the extensions of executive orders on “an indecipherable spreadsheet” offensive — but not surprising.
“Not only does it not provide clarity on these mandates and their justification, but it reflects perfectly, the attitude and record of this administration when it comes to accountability,” he said.
Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt of North Tonawanda, said communication needs to be posted and justification for why orders are being extended.
“To post an Excel sheet with indistinguishable justifications for over a hundred directives is a clear example of how dysfunctional this administration is,” Ortt said. The Senate Majority continues to provide excuses, support, or political cover for their scandal-scarred governor.”
Senate Republicans have put forward an amendment 38 times that would have completely stripped Cuomo’s emergency powers and restored the Legislature as a co-equal branch of government. Borrello and Ortt said every Senate Democrat has voted against it each time, “and instead passed a sham bill that did nothing to remove the governor’s powers.”
During the debate on the Democrat-negotiated emergency powers bill, a point of contention raised by Senate Republicans were “arbitrary” executive orders that harm small businesses.
On the bar and restaurant curfew, Sen. Mike Gianaris stated on the floor, if “there is no real good reason why to set an arbitrary time limit, then that directive will not be able to be issued.”
Also during March 5 debate, Gianaris stated, “If there is something in there you don’t like, put it in a resolution and call for its repeal. We have the ability to do that with a simple majority.”