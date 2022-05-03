Bookmark contest winners to be recognized Saturday
OLEAN — Friends of the Olean Library will recognize winners of their annual bookmark contest at two receptions at the library Saturday.
Winners from the Olean schools will be honored at 11 a.m. Winners from Allegany-Limestone, Portville and Hinsdale schools will receive their awards at 2 p.m.
The contest is open to students in grades one through five. Winning bookmarks will be on display in the library’s gallery through the month of May.
Receptions are open to the public. The library does not have a mask requirement.