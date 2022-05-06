OLEAN — The Friends of the Olean Library will conduct bookmark contest awards ceremonies Saturday at libraries throughout the area.
The ceremony for Olean schools will be at 11 a.m. while the ceremony for Portville, Hinsdale and Allegany-Limestone schools is at 2 p.m. The bookmark contest is named in honor of former group member Peg Bothner after her recent passing.
Patrons can also visit our gallery throughout the month of May to enjoy all the beautiful bookmark art that area students have created.
A flash used book sale is also ongoing at the library. The book sale will be moved during the set up and day of the ceremonies. However, the Flash Book Sale will be up for the entire month of May with the bookmarks. The flash sale includes, for only $5, not only a reusable blue grocery bag, but all the fiction, nonfiction, paperback, and hardcover books, dvds and cds that will fit in it.
The Olean Public Library is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday. For more information, call (716) 372-0200 or visit www.oleanlibrary.org.