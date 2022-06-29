OLEAN — With summer in high gear, Olean-area residents are able to find that favorite place outside to read. And for those who ran out of books during the unusually cold months this year, the Friends of the Olean Public Library plans on helping them replenish their reading lists.
The Friends organization is holding its ongoing Used Book Sale at the library, 134 N. Second St. The sale includes a large selection of all kinds of books, including but not limited to hard- and soft-cover fiction and non-fiction books, children’s, young adult, history, sports, healthy cooking and more.
The library is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday.
For more information, call (716) 372-0200 or visit www.oleanlibrary.org.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM
Registration is underway for the summer children’s story time programs, Oceans of Possibilities. Register online, by phone at 372-0200 ext. 2023 or email komalley@oleanlibrary.org.
The programs are:
Starfish Stretches – A fun Movement oriented program for children ages 2-6; Thursdays, July 14 – Aug. 11 at 11 a.m.
Oceans of Stories – ages 1-3, Wednesdays, July 13-Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.
Guppy Tails Book Club – Tuesdays, July 12-Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. OR Wednesdays, July 13-Aug. 10 at 3:30 p.m.
Investigation Stations – ages 3 and up, Tuesdays July 12-Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. OR Wednesdays, July 15-Aug. 10 at 3:30 p.m.
Makin’ Waves Book Club — ages 6-12, Mondays, July 11-Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
There is also a summer reading program for adults.
IN THE GALLERY, John MacRoy, an Olean native, has had a lifelong interest in natural history. He has a deep appreciation for the color combinations and patterns found in nature and their aesthetic presentation.{/span}
{span}John has developed and created the “Butterfly Program,” an educational program that introduced students and adults to natural history, world geography and the humanities for nearly four decades.
The renditions featured in this exhibit are primarily digital photographs, but also include some older film entries. The exhibitor’s intentions are to portray the subject matter in a natural setting. These photographs are taken locally and showcase the subjects’ beauty as well as our natural environment.