CUBA — Two former mayors of Cuba have authored a book about the village between the 1918 and 2020 pandemics based on newspaper advertisements.
Thomas Taylor and David Crowley are the authors of “102 Years of Local History From Pandemic to Pandemic,” using a collection of memorable advertisements from The Cuba Patriot and Free Press.
The project started in March when Taylor decided to compile the history and asked Crowley if he was interested in helping out.
“I wanted to do a book on the history of Cuba,” Taylor said. “I’d done one on Cuba during World War II. When the pandemic started and the county was shut down in March, I thought it would be interesting to do a history book about the village between the 1918 pandemic and the 2020 pandemic.”
He went on to explain that he told his friend Crowley about the project and he said that he would like to help.
“I took the pictures on my iPhone and Dave did the editorial,” he said.
The idea to use the newspaper advertisements that were run in local newspaper during the 10 decades between pandemics came naturally. The paper, which has been reporting the news in Cuba since 1862, was the source material for Taylor’s first book and Crowley’s family once owned and ran the Patriot.
Crowley worked at the paper for his father John Crowley, who purchased it in 1952. He started out at 14 as a janitor and worked his way up to head of advertising. It also helped that the Cuba Historical Society Museum has preserved most of the bound copies of the publication.
Crowley is also the Cuba town historian.
In the book’s introduction, Crowley wrote, “Community weekly newspapers like the Cuba Patriot have told the story of average, American daily lives more thoroughly and in a more personal manner than any other paper in a larger more metropolitan area. In essence the weekly publisher/editor served as author of his community’s life story…. Newspapers have often been described as the first draft of history. They can be excellent sources for chronicling the lives of our ancestors ... It is our hope that this book, using advertisements from decades of local business leaders and a few interspersed news articles will provide a clear historical record of what our forebears lives were like.”
The book starts out with the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and the winding down of World War I, stating, “The Cuba Patriot reported on October 11th, 1918 that ‘The Spanish Flu Is Becoming Serious, No Cases Have So Far Been Reported In Cuba or Vicinity.’ While the flu swept across the world at the end of the war on November 8th the newspaper headline read ‘Influenza Rules Are Declared Off, Church Services Sunday and the Schools Will Open Monday Morning.’ Three days later on November 11th the Armistice was signed between the Allies of World War I.
The first ads in the book are both “wordy.” The first printed ad used over 100 words to describe the new Oakland Sensible Six automobile offered by the George Leigh Dye Agency of Cuba. The second ad used over 150 words urging people to trade in their old eyeglasses for the 1918 model Shur-Ons from C.H. Gros, Jeweler and Optometrist.
Each decade is a new chapter and contains advertisements that ran in that specific decade.
“Ads reflect what was happening across the world the nation and in Cuba,” Crowley said. “You see the transformation of the village over time. In the ‘20s there were advertisements for items that made life easier. In the ‘30s there were advertisements for radios. In the ‘40s there were advertisements about purchasing seeds for victory gardens and buying war bonds. In the ‘50s there were ads for televisions and cable.
“Later there were ads for the internet,” he said. “The ads show the progress and development of the village.”
He noted that over the years the ads changed visually using less words and more graphics.
An Acme Electric ad from 1944 reads, “Girls and Women Wanted for Vital War Work” and lists as one of the benefits, “Bus Transportation from Bolivar, Belfast, Angelica, Friendship, Olean” to the plant and return provided by the company at a time when few women drove or had a car available to them.
The book ends as it starts with ads from restaurants and Cuba Memorial Hospital and several stories about the current pandemic as of Nov. 4.
“This is a different kind of history book that is not only for people who have ever lived in Cuba, but also for the county,” Crowley said.
The book is now in its second printing. Most of the first lot was sold out by Christmas. The book is available at the Palmer Opera House, By the Light of the Moon giftshop and the Back In Tyme antique store for $30. An additional $5 is added for shipping — call (585) 209-5512 to order or reserve your copy.
Proceeds from the book sales will be shared between the Palmer Opera House, Cuba Cheese Museum, and the Cuba Historical Society.
The Cuba Library is hosting a virtual talk by the authors at 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Contact the library at cuba@stls.org or (585) 968-1668 to receive the link to attend the program.
Attendees are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time by contacting the library.