Bonnies send-off on Sunday

Hundreds of Bonnies fans gathered across Allegany and Olean Sunday to send off the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team on their way to the NIT semifinals game against Xavier at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Despite the snowfall and freezing temperatures, more than 50 people congregated in front of the Olean Municipal Building near the State and Union roundabout dressed in Bona gear, holding signs and cheering the caravan as it drove by. St. Bonaventure plays Xavier at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

