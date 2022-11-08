BonaGany

St. Bonaventure University students in the BonaGany program hang a scarecrow on West Main Street in Allegany for the village's Scarecrow Row in October.

ALLEGANY — St. Bonaventure University student volunteers with the BonaGany program were active in the village of Allegany in October.

BonaGany volunteers took part in the 2nd annual Scarecrow Row sponsored by the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club on West Main Street. Students created scarecrows and displayed them up around the village.

