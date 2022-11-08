ALLEGANY — St. Bonaventure University student volunteers with the BonaGany program were active in the village of Allegany in October.
BonaGany volunteers took part in the 2nd annual Scarecrow Row sponsored by the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club on West Main Street. Students created scarecrows and displayed them up around the village.
BonaGany also organized a scarecrow competition among the Bona Student Houses. The house with the best scarecrow won a $100 gift card to The Burton of Allegany. Bona student Jace Frazier along with his roommates won the competition with their scarecrow “Captain Crow.”
BonaGany’s mission is to foster a positive relationship between the students and village.
Earlier in October, BonaGany volunteers helped the Garden Club clean up the flowerpots on West Main.
Trick or treaters in the village were encouraged to stop by the SBU student houses on Halloween Night — BonaGany provided each student house with candy to hand out.