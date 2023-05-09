ALLEGANY — The village of Allegany will sound like the streets of Nashville with live music being brought to the bars of Main Street on Saturday.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and will feature a variety of artists throughout the night. Each bar is free to enter with no cover fees and is open to the public.
Presented by the interns of BonaGany, the event will feature 10 local bands/artists playing at the bars listed in the image above.
It is graduation weekend at St. Bonaventure University, so seniors bring your families to the bars you have enjoyed these past couple of years to enjoy the live entertainment.
For more information, visit http://bonagany.com/