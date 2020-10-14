ALLEGANY — In years past, volunteers with the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club took it upon themselves to clean up and winterize flower beds and urns they had maintained during the summer months — and it wasn’t an easy job.
That job was made a lot easier this past weekend when a group of St. Bonaventure University students with the BonaGany Inc. group showed up to help the club prepare the beds and urns for winter — along with cleaning up weeds and other debris in town.
BonaGany Inc., newly organized by chairperson Tom Dettore, is a nonprofit organization that was created to help foster a positive relationship between St. Bonaventure students, their landlords and the village of Allegany. The mission of BonaGany Inc. is to create a bridge between the university students and residents of the town of Allegany by working together on causes intended to maintain and support the community that they share.
Pat Conroy, a member of the garden club, said BonaGany Inc. was a big help in assisting the eight club members who were able to attend.
“This is the first time we’ve done such a good job,” Conroy said of the garden club’s team effort with BonaGany Inc.
Conroy said she supervised the three separate groups of 25 students total as they arrived for their one-hour work details. All of the volunteers wore masks and followed Covid-19 mandates to ensure a safe work space. In all, they worked on numerous flower beds and urns.
“When I was instructing them I made it a point to tell them about the lowly worm and how important that worm is to our soil,” Conroy said. “If anyone saw that they had caught one up in shoveling the mulch, (they were instructed) to give it a chance to wiggle back in.
“While walking past one of the gardens by Studio 4, didn’t I observe one precious girl on her knees trying her best (with her shovel) to push a worm back underground.”
Conroy said the garden club checked with businesses in the village about the winterizing effort to make sure they approved of the effort on their properties.
“There were only five (business owners) who preferred to have theirs’ untouched, and for those we planted a flag,” she said. “The students knew to not stop there.”
Dettore, who is the parent of a St. Bonaventure student, said the hope is for the students to provide more services in the village and town in the future.
“We need to have the students more visible in the community, and what’s better than the garden club,” Dettore asked. “The ladies (in the garden club) have 50 flower beds and 20 large potted urns … this was the perfect thing because we have the muscle.”
During the work session, “students and garden club members worked side by side mulching and removing leaves in preparation for spring planting”
It was noted the two groups also “shared knowledge, manpower and a positive attitude investing in the community where they live.”
Dettore said he expects that the students’ work sessions in the village will be a regular occurrence.
“Once they did it, they realized how satisfying it was,” he said of the students. “And we’re thrilled that they came” to help.
Following the sessions, the students were provided meals from the Burton Hotel restaurant.