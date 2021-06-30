ALLEGANY — When Rev. James Vacco, pastor of St. Bonaventure Parish, found out two weeks ago that the church could hold an in-person Summer BonaFest, he and his committee began working fast.
The committee, headed up by Kim Ayers, has been working in high gear to organize the annual fundraising event which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. July 9 in the Allegany Fireman’s Park near North First Street. The event will include presale chicken barbecue dinners, as well as a variety of food such as hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, pizza, nachos, popcorn and beverages. Those who purchase legal beverages must show identification. Music at the event will be performed starting at 5:30 p.m. by “The ChillBillys.”
Raffles that will be held will include basket raffles, pull tabs and a big money raffle with 23 awards available. The first small prize is an air fryer, the second prize is a wooden bench made from one of the church pews and the third prize is a $100 GOACC gift certificate.
Vacco said the festival, which had been held many years on the church grounds, was conducted for the first time in the park in 2019. Plans to conduct it again in the park the summer of 2020 fell through when the pandemic forced its cancellation.
For this reason, the church and committee were pleased when the state eased up its restrictions to the extent that the festival can be held.
“It’s coming together, from the ‘not so sure it is going to happen to it’s happening,’” Vacco said with a laugh. He admitted he feels sorry for other local parishes that had to modify events as drive-throughs for meals and raffles.
“At least we’re doing it so people can gather,” Vacco added. “It will be very simple, with the basket raffles and people coming together and having a meal … and they’ll be entertained by The ChillyBillys.”
Ayers said there will be more tents, tables and chairs at the park to allow for increased social distancing for attendees. She said all food, including the chicken dinners, will be purchased at the park.
“Life is going to be good and hopefully we get good weather,” Ayers remarked.
Vacco said that for safety measures, sanitizer will be applied to all of the tables at the pavilion area during the event. Those who attend and haven’t been fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and only remove them when eating and drinking.
“Masked or unmasked, the BonaFest can be an enjoyable social event and a safe place as long as we follow safety guidelines, use common sense and show courtesy and respect to each other,” he concluded.
To pre-order chicken dinners, call the parish office at 373-1330.