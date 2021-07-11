ALLEGANY — BonaFest activities returned to Allegany Friday after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, held at Allegany Fireman’s Park was conducted to raise funds for St. Bonaventure Church.
The event included presale chicken barbecue dinners, as well as a variety of food such as hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, pizza, nachos, popcorn and beverages. Music at the event was performed by “The ChillBillys.”
Raffles included basket raffles, pull tabs and a big money raffle with 23 awards available. The first small prize was an air fryer, the second prize was a wooden bench made from one of the church pews and the third prize was a $100 GOACC gift certificate.
The festival, which had been held many years on the church grounds, was conducted for the first time in the park in 2019. Plans to conduct it again in the park the summer of 2020 fell through, however, when the pandemic forced its cancellation.