MERT training

Members of St. Bonaventure University's Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) go through a training session involving immobilizing an injured leg.

 St. Bonaventure University

ST. BONAVENTURE — Junior health science major Jacob Schoeberl had no idea he was about to save a life when he attended a softball game at St. Bonaventure University’s Marra Athletics Fields Complex in spring 2022.

When a student-athlete playing soccer on an adjacent field suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest, Schoeberl reacted instantly to the 911 alert on his cell phone and sprinted to the scene.

Grace Weber

Grace Weber is enrolled in St. Bonaventure’s online graduate B-12 literacy program and is a full-time teaching assistant in Orchard Park schools.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social