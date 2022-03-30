BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the class of 2022.
Jessica Majot, daughter of Paul and Shari Majot, has been announced as the valedictorian, with a cumulative grade point average of 98.84%.
Jessica has received numerous academic honors and awards including, the Alfred University Scholar Award; the University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Science Award; the RIT Innovation and Creativity Award; RIT Performing Arts Scholarship; DAR Daughters of the America Revolution Award; the RPI Medal; SAT and ACT Club; and the Clarkson Achievement Award.
She is a National Honor Society member who scored 1450 on the SAT and has received the Superintendent’s Award and high honor roll throughout her entire high school career.
In terms of extracurricular activities, Jessica plays violin in the senior high orchestra and has participated in Solo Festival, All County, and Zone 1 Area All State multiple years. She has also been the piano accompanist for the senior high choir.
Jessica is a three-sport varsity athlete and captain of the soccer, basketball and softball teams who has been recognized with several athletic awards, especially for her softball talent.
Jessica also devotes her time and talents to the Olean Synergy travel softball team. She is the Student Council treasurer and is in the BRCS Climate Action Group and the Language Club.
In the fall of 2022, Jessica will attend either RIT or Alfred University to study engineering and play NCAA Division III softball. She plans to pursue an engineering career at NASA.
Ryan Greeson, son of Jonathan and Laurie Greeson, will be recognized as the 2022 Salutatorian at Bolivar-Richburg’s graduation ceremony on June 26, with a cumulative grade point average of 96.07%.
Ryan’s academic awards and honors include the RIT Computing Medal; the University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology; the Clarkson Leadership Award; the Presidential Scholarship, given by Xavier University and worth $100,000; a score of 1300 on the SAT; the Superintendent’s Award.
He has been on the high honor roll throughout high school and is a member of the National Honor Society.
He has played a variety of winter sports, as well as varsity golf and devotes significant time and energy volunteering at his church, Crosstown Alliance Wellsville Campus.
Ryan plans to attend the prestigious Xavier University to pursue a degree in computer science.